French fresco on the college wall!

Students of Isabella Thoburn College, under the guidance of French artist Lili Totas, are giving Leisure Hut exterior a colourful makeover. The artist from Lyon, France, is here for the Wall Art Festival as a part of Bonjour India 2022 organised by the French Embassy in India as she creates permanent frescoes using entire walls as a canvas.

“It’s overwhelming to see a large number of girls being involved in painting my dream on the wall. The inspiration of this painting are my three kids, the apples here are my children and all the arms are the women who have helped me to raise them,” says Totas sharing the imagination behind the painting.

Vincent Miny, Lili Totas and Olivier Faron at IT College (Photo: Deepak Gupta/HT)

Totas was accompanied with Alliance Française de Lucknow director Vincent Miny, Zoey and Olive. IT College principal V Prakash also took part in the painting and encouraged girls to gain opportunities and indulge in self-expression and display potential for excellence.

BSC second year students Ishika Seth along with Pragya Mishra, both being active the participants at the initiative adds, “It actually proved to be a therapeutic event after the stressful days of examinations.”

A total of 50 girls are participating in the event.

College cultural representative Anoushka Pandey says, “As it’s said, artists die but the art remains immortal. The Wall Art Festival is a colourlful event which will forever be imprinted in the history of our college and our memories.”

Several events are being held as a part of Bonjour tour, happening all over India. “After this, we have Café Cinema event coming up on Wednesday at a heritage hotel where film Delicious will be showcased besides a French dinner. Then we have Full Moon Electro-Jazz concert by Indo-French band Electrik Pô at La Martiniere Boys College on April 16th,” shares Miny.