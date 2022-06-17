Friday namaz passes off peacefully in U.P.’s Agra, other districts of zone

Friday namaz passed off peacefully in eight districts of Agra zone. Besides adequate security arrangements, special efforts were made at sensitive districts, including Aligarh, Firozabad and Hathras, which had witnessed protests after Friday namaz last week.

In the week following June 10, police and administrative officials in these districts had held meetings with peace committees and Muslim clerics to ensure peace. The day began early this Friday as police force in the eight districts of Agra zone were mobilised to ensure peace during and after namaz.

In Agra, around 350 civil policemen and recruits undertook a parade at the police lines under supervision of Agra SSP Sudhir Kumar Singh. Later, they moved for foot patrolling in sensitive areas within limits of Mantola, Rakabganj, Sadar, Shahganj and Shahganj police station of Agra city under the SSP.

“We are happy that assurances given by elderly Muslims and religious heads for cooperation were fulfilled. Those coming for namaz at various mosques, including Jama Masjid in Agra, returned after offering prayers and there was no report of any protest in the district,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP), Agra, Sudhir Kumar Singh who was himself present at Jama Masjid.

In a late-night development on Thursday, the Shahar Mufti of Aligarh made a videographed appeal to Muslims to return to their homes after offering Friday prayers. People took note of his appeal and the lock city remained peaceful.

Likewise, Firozabad police were much relieved after peaceful conduct of Friday ‘namaz’. SSP Firozabad Ashish Tiwari thanked all, including Muslim clerics, representatives of political parties, community policing, factory owners and district administration.

Firozabad district of Agra range and Hathras and Aligarh districts of Aligarh range had witnessed protests after namaz last Friday. Cases were registered and arrests were made in all three districts. Reports from other districts, including Mathura, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, also brought relief for the authorities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON