From 3.99 million to 2.79 million to 3.08 million: How Lucknow numbers kept changing during different SIR stages

The total number of voters in Lucknow district stood at 3,994,535 when the Special Intensive Revision process was announced on October 27, 2025, fell to 2,794,397 after the publication of the draft rolls on January 6, 2026 and now stands at 3,080,350 in the final list.

The enumeration phase of the SIR in Lucknow and the rest of Uttar Pradesh began on November 4. (FILE PHOTO)

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The figure of 3,080,350 in the final rolls represents a net fall of 914,185 voters, or roughly 23%, when compared to the pre-SIR number.

However, since the publication of the draft rolls, Lucknow has seen 285,961 voters added to the final electoral list through SIR, putting it in second spot among all 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh, said chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa at a press conference on SIR–2026. Prayagraj notched the top spot with 329,421 voters added since publication of the draft rolls.

Bareilly is in third place with 2,57,920 voters added since the draft rolls. Ghaziabad is fourth with the addition of 2,43,656 voters (since the draft rolls) and Jaunpur was in fifth place with 2,37,590 voters included in SIR (since January 6).

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, the total number of electors in Lucknow shrunk by 1.2 million from 3,994,535 to 2,794,397 between October 27, 2025 – before the start of the SIR process that continued for 166 days – and January 6, 2026. Enumeration forms were accepted till December 26, 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, the total number of electors in Lucknow shrunk by 1.2 million from 3,994,535 to 2,794,397 between October 27, 2025 – before the start of the SIR process that continued for 166 days – and January 6, 2026. Enumeration forms were accepted till December 26, 2025. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Among the 1.2 million uncollectible voters in Lucknow, 535,855 (13.41%) were categorised as permanently shifted, 128,242 (3.21%) as deceased, 49,046 (1.23%) as duplicate entries, 427,705 (10.71%) as untraceable and 59,290 (1.48%) did not return forms after collecting them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the 1.2 million uncollectible voters in Lucknow, 535,855 (13.41%) were categorised as permanently shifted, 128,242 (3.21%) as deceased, 49,046 (1.23%) as duplicate entries, 427,705 (10.71%) as untraceable and 59,290 (1.48%) did not return forms after collecting them. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The number of new voters between the ages of 18 and 19 is 31,767. The total deletion was 13,207. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The number of new voters between the ages of 18 and 19 is 31,767. The total deletion was 13,207. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In Lucknow, there are 1,613,049 male voters, 1,467,194 female voters and 107 transgenders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Lucknow, there are 1,613,049 male voters, 1,467,194 female voters and 107 transgenders. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Additional district magistrate and deputy district election officer Shubhi Singh said, “In accordance with the directives of the Election Commission of India, New Delhi, the final publication of the electoral rolls for the Assembly Constituencies—based on the qualifying date of January 1, 2026—was carried out on April 10, 2026. This publication took place across all 1,556 polling stations, comprising 4,132 polling locations, situated within the nine assembly constituencies located in Lucknow district.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additional district magistrate and deputy district election officer Shubhi Singh said, “In accordance with the directives of the Election Commission of India, New Delhi, the final publication of the electoral rolls for the Assembly Constituencies—based on the qualifying date of January 1, 2026—was carried out on April 10, 2026. This publication took place across all 1,556 polling stations, comprising 4,132 polling locations, situated within the nine assembly constituencies located in Lucknow district.” {{/usCountry}}

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A meeting of representatives from all recognised national and state political parties was held at the District Election Office, Eco Garden, Lucknow, under the chairmanship of Vishak G, district magistrate / district election officer, Lucknow. During the meeting, hard and soft copies of the finally published electoral rolls for all nine assembly Constituencies located within the district were provided to representatives of the recognized national and state political parties, an official said.

Among the nine assembly seats in the state capital, Sarojini Nagar, the largest constituency in Lucknow, recorded one of the sharpest declines from 6,02,159 to 4,60,037 — a drop of 1,42,122 voters (between October 27 and April 10).

Since the publication of the draft rolls, the number rose from 412,974 (January 6) to 460,037 (April 10) in Sarojini Nagar, an addition of 47,063 names

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In Lucknow North, the number of electors fell from 4,79,019 to 3,44,309 (between October 27 and April 10), registering a steep decline of 1,34,710 voters.

However, the number rose from 307,422 (January 6) to 344,309 (April 10), an addition of 36,887 names since the publication of the draft rolls.

Lucknow East constituency witnessed a decline of 1,43,478 voters from 4,62,625 (October 27, 2025) to 3,19,147 (April 10), the highest in the district.

Since the publication of the draft rolls, the number rose from 292,530 (January 6) to 319,147 (April 10) in Lucknow East, an addition of 26,617 names.

In Malihabad, the number of electors dropped from 368,641 (October 27, 2025) to 330,530 (April 10), a decline of 38,111 voters.

Since the publication of the draft rolls, the number rose from 304,471 (January 6) to 330,530 (April 10) in Malihabad, an addition of 26,059 names.

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In Bakshi Ka Talab, the voter count fell from 495,123 (October 27, 2025) to 419,472 (April 10)

—a decline of 75,651.

Since the publication of the final rolls, the number rose from 384,852 (January 6) to 419,472 (April 10) in Bakshi Ka Talab, an addition of 34,620 names.

Lucknow West, the urban seat, saw its voter count decline from 4,70,362 to 3,82,895, down by 87,467.

Since the publication of the final rolls, the number rose from 328,073 (January 6) to 382,895 (April 10) in Lucknow West, an addition of 54,822 names.

In Lucknow Central, the voter count fell from 372,000 (October 27, 2025) to 264,561 (April 10), a decline of 1,07,439. Since the publication of the draft rolls, the number rose from 243,246 (January 6) to 264,561 (April 10) an addition of 21,315 names in Lucknow Central.

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In Lucknow Cantonment, the voter base shrunk from 365,590 (October 27, 2025) to 240,328 (April 10), a fall of 125,262 . However, the number rose from 222,598 (January 6) to 240,628 (April 10) in Lucknow Cantonment, an addition of 18,030 names since the publication of the draft rolls.

Mohanlalganj seat recorded a drop from 359,016 (October 27, 2025) to 318,771 (April 10), down by 40,245 voters. However, the number rose from 298,231 (January 6) to 318,771 (April 10) in Mohanlalganj, an addition of 20,540 names since the publication of the draft rolls.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rajeev Mullick Rajeev Mullick is an Assistant Editor, he writes on education, telecom and heads city bureau at Lucknow. Love travelling.

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