From 58K in 180 days, to another 28K in three days: How number of waqf uploads in Uttar Pradesh shot up on UMEED portal

About 58,000 in nearly 180 days (from June 6 to December 3) and then another 28,000 in just the next three days (till December 6) – that’s how the numbers shot up when it came to initiating the uploading of documents of waqf institutions affiliated to the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board on the UMEED portal. June 6 was the date on which the portal was launched. UP Sunni Central Waqf Board chairman Zufar Ahmad Faruqi confirmed the numbers went up because of the surge and technical upgrade of the UMEED server. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The surge was fuelled by a combination of factors – the realisation among stakeholders that no intervention was likely to delay the process, a last-minute rush and a technical upgrade of the server, according to people aware of the issue.

Towards the end of the deadline on December 6, the number went up to a more robust 86,347 out of 1.26 lakh, according to data available with the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board.

In addition, uploading work for 6585 of around 7800 waqf institutions associated with the UP Shia Waqf Board was initiated till December 6.

“We saw a huge rush towards the end. It was only in the last two or three days after the server (capacity) was doubled, that Mutawallis were able to upload their documents,” he said.

“Around four to five co-ordinators were made in every district to facilitate the uploading work and help people with their documents. They also deserve a round of applause for working day and night,” he said.

For its part, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) had organised training camps, legal help camps to help Mutawallis in uploading their documents on UMEED.

Appeals were also made by AIMPLB and clerics to the caretakers of Waqf institutions, which also helped in increasing the number towards the end of the deadline.

Now, the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board has written to the UP Waqf Tribunal seeking six months’ extension to upload documents of the remaining Auqaf (group of Waqf properties) on the UMEED portal.

Mutawallis, too, have written to the Tribunal in their personal capacity for the extension. The tribunal is yet to decide on the request of the Sunni Waqf Board.

“The UP Sunni Central Waqf Board has submitted an application with the Tribunal seeking extension of time. There are thousands of Auqaf where there is no Mutawalli, in that case the board will do the job of uploading the documents. For that purpose, we need at least six month’s time. Punjab and MP (Madhya Pradesh) tribunals have already granted time on the application of their respective boards,” said Faruqi.

Shia Waqf Board chairman Ali Zaidi claimed that more than 90% uploading work was done, however the board needed time for approving work.

“We could not achieve 100% uploading work as the website for approving work was very slow. As of now more than 90% of the job has been done. We have not yet requested a Tribunal for timeline extension. We are looking for legal ways to find a way out for those Mutawallis who have not been able to upload their documents due to some reason,” Zaidi said.

The UMEED portal, launched by the Union government in June, aims to create a digital inventory of all Waqf properties, streamline management, and ensure real-time data collection and transparency. The last date to register Waqf properties on the UMEED portal, which was launched on June 6, 2025, was December 6, 2025. This is a mandatory requirement under the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, which was enacted on April 5.