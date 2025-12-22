From Antyodaya to nationalism: Museum traces three ideological journeys

The Rashtriya Prerna Sthal Museum is set to emerge as a distinctive ideological landmark, offering a thematic tribute to three prominent non-Congress national leaders of the last century—Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The complex also houses a museum that showcases the lives and philosophies of the three leaders. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Unlike conventional museums that focus on memorabilia and personal artefacts, the museum has been conceptualised as an idea-centric space. Its emphasis is on leadership thought, ideological evolution and nation-building philosophies that shaped India’s political and social discourse.

The museum features three dedicated galleries, each exclusively devoted to one leader. Designed in a chronological format, the galleries trace their life journeys, key political milestones, defining ideological positions and contributions to public life, offering visitors a comprehensive understanding of their political evolution.

A major highlight is the detailed portrayal of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s early political years, an aspect often overlooked in public memorials. The Vajpayee gallery chronicles his entry into the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, his formative years as a Member of Parliament, his role during the Janata Party period and his association with Panchjanya. It also highlights his deep association with Lucknow, which he represented in the Lok Sabha for several terms, including during his tenure as Prime Minister, along with his love for poetry, art and culture and his inclusive leadership style.

Principal secretary, Culture and Tourism, Amrit Abhijat said the museum has a strong educational orientation. “The objective is to inspire younger generations by promoting national responsibility and active participation in nation-building. The curation has been carried out under the supervision of the Culture Department by the Lucknow Development Authority, ensuring historical integrity and ideological accuracy,” he said.

The museum also showcases Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s ideological struggles, including his stand on Kashmir and the call for ‘One Nation, One Constitution’, and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s philosophy of Antyodaya, tracing his journey from hardship to becoming the ideological backbone of the Jana Sangh.

Mayor Sushma Kharakwal said the museum documents every stage of the leaders’ evolution, aiming to deepen public understanding and inspire youth. An integrated narrative links all three through themes of nationalism, cultural consciousness and public service. The Culture Department also plans to introduce a light and sound show at the venue.