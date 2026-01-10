From goonda raj to industrial raj, Yogi highlights UP’s transformation

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Uttar Pradesh has progressed from goonda raj to industrial raj. He made the remark while inaugurating Ashok Leyland’s electric vehicle (EV) plant in Lucknow’s Sarojini Nagar with defence minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the inauguration of the Ashok Leyland EV plant in Lucknow on Friday. (ANI PHOTO)

After the inauguration, the dignitaries inspected the facility and planted vermilion and Rudraksha saplings on the premises.

Attacking the previous state government, he said, “Before 2017 when we (BJP) came to power in the state, Uttar Pradesh faced an identity crisis. But today, Uttar Pradesh is no more a ‘BIMARU’ state.” “Lawlessness in Uttar Pradesh was widely known, and investors were steadily withdrawing. After assuming office in 2017, the government reaffirmed that Uttar Pradesh is a land of unlimited potential. While some attempted to tarnish the state’s image for political gains, Uttar Pradesh has today emerged as a state that converts its vast potential into tangible outcomes.”

“The transformation witnessed over the past eight-and-a-half years stands as clear evidence of this change,” he said.

He said the inauguration ceremony itself reflects the growing confidence of industries in the state.

He thanked the Hinduja Group for having faith in the state government and selecting Uttar Pradesh for investment.

“Uttar Pradesh has 55% of the country’s expressways, a big rail network, logistic and transport hub,” he said, highlighting the state’s developmental journey.

The state has achieved a significant position in the country when it comes to ease of doing business and Uttar Pradesh contributes 9.5% to the country’s GDP.

“We have 34 sectoral policies. Uttar Pradesh has received investment proposals of ₹45 lakh crore in the last eight-nine years. Out of this, ₹15 lakh crore proposals have been implemented in the state. Next month, projects worth ₹6 lakh crore will be rolled out in a Ground Breaking Ceremony and projects worth another ₹5 lakh are in the pipeline,” Singh said.

Adityanath also asserted that 55% of the country’s mobile phones and 60% of electronic items are being manufactured in the state.

He said the Ashok Leyland plant, which became operational within 18 months, will manufacture 2500 EV buses in the first phase and the capacity will be increased to 5000 units in phases.

The plant will also provide skill development training to 10,000 youths every year, he said.

He described the Ashok Leyland plant as a significant step towards advancing the goals of Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

With its industry-first and investor-first approach, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a preferred investment destination for domestic and global investors alike.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of transforming India into a $5 trillion economy by 2027, the chief minister said, “Uttar Pradesh has set its target of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2029–30.”

“Uttar Pradesh today is home to over 18,000 startups, supported by 76 incubators, seven Centres of Excellence, and eight unicorns.”

He said the memorandum of understanding for the Ashok Leyland project was signed in September 2023, followed by the completion of the Letter of Intent and land allotment process in January 2024.

The commissioning of a world-class manufacturing facility within just 18 months, he said, is a direct outcome of the double-engine government’s fast-track approvals and robust governance framework.

Referring to the bus manufactured at the new plant in Lucknow, the chief minister said it is designed for school transportation and inter-city connectivity.

Ashok Leyland chairman Dheeraj Hinduja welcomed the dignitaries at the event, while managing director and chief executive officer Shenu Agarwal expressed gratitude.

Union heavy industries minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, Uttar Pradesh cabinet ministers Suresh Khanna and Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, transport minister Daya Shankar Singh, Sarojini Nagar MLA Rajeshwar Singh, and other distinguished guests were also present.