From Kanshi Ram’s ideals to dynastic politics

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati is known for making surprising political moves. For instance, she walked out of alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) in 1995 to form government with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) support in Uttar Pradesh. BSP chief Mayawati. (HT file)

Before the 2019 Lok Sabha election, she sprang a surprise by first forging an alliance with archrival SP and then ending it after the announcement of poll results. Sunday was no different when BSP leaders from various states assembled at the party’s state unit office for the national-level meeting to discuss the strategy for the 2024 general election.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Mayawati walked into the hall with her nephew Akash Anand in tow. As the party leaders settled on their chair, she called Akash on the dais and named him as her political successor. “After me, Akash Anand will handle the affairs of the party”, the BSP chief said as the surprised leaders nodded in agreement. However, in the official press statement released by the BSP, there is no mention of the announcement made by the party chief.

After Mayawati appointed Akash Anand the national coordinator of the party in the national executive meeting held in June 2019, the BSP leaders knew that party chief had made Akash her heir apparent but the announcements regarding top posts in the organisation will be made in the national executive meeting that is scheduled after the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Before the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly election when there were speculations that Mayawati will name Akash as her successor, she called a press conference in August 2021 wherein she said, “My health is good, so there is no need to announce my successor at present. When my health deteriorates, I will announce my successor to manage the party’s affairs. I will make a public announcement about it. I will remain fit and healthy to continue to work for the party. It will take several years before I become unfit.”

“Even during the Covid-19 pandemic when several people were infected with corona virus, I remained free from the disease. Those who raise the issue of my successor should know that when party founder Kanshi Ram was alive, he did not name his successor. It was only when he fell sick that he named me as his successor. I wish to make it clear that my successor will be from Dalit community,” she had said.

After the BSP formed the government in U.P. in 2007, Mayawati had announced that her successor will not come from her family. Rather, her heir will be from Jatav community and 15 years younger to her. There were speculations in the party then that Rajya Sabha MP Raja Ram will be the next party president. She also appointed Raja Ram the party’s national vice president but removed him later.

Naming of Akash Anand as her successor by Mayawati surprised BSP leaders and office bearers. A senior BSP leader, who did not wish to be named, said: “The announcement is against the constitution of the party and the ideals of BSP founder Kanshi Ram. He (Kanshi Ram) was against the promotion of a family in the party and did not give any party post to his relatives. Kanshi Ram had made Mayawati his successor on the basis of merit and hard work she had done to strengthen the organisation in Uttar Pradesh.”

“At present, there are a number of leaders in the BSP who are working in a missionary mode to spread the ideals of the party. If Mayawati promotes one of the loyal workers, it will send a message to galvanise the party cadre for the major challenge in the upcoming Lok Sabha election,” he said.

Prof Kalicharan Sanehi, a faculty in Lucknow University (LU), said, “Mayawati is a seasoned politician and understands the psychology of people well where blood relation is given more importance than any other person in politics or in business hierarchy. As the tallest dalit leader in the country, she knows that her supporters will accept her decision to rally behind her political heir. SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav ensured that his son Akhilesh Yadav got settled as party president while he was alive. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi too promoted her son Rahul and daughter Priyanka in the party. Mayawati will have enough time to train Akash.”

Prof Ravi Kant, another LU faculty, opined, “Mayawati has dumped the ideals of the BSP as well as of party founder Kanshi Ram. She knows that her innings in politics is nearing end and so she decided to announce her nephew as her successor. The BSP chief’s decision will cast an impact on Jatav voters who look towards her with adoration. The Jatav community may not have the same affection for Akash and they may support INDIA alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.”

“The regional parties that had pushed social change to expand their ambit had promoted dynasty as well”, said a senior BSP leader. SP, RJD, RLD, BJD, NCP, DMK, YSRCP and Shiv Sena are flourishing with dynasty,” said a senior BSP leader.

Another BSP leader said, “Aware that metamorphosis of the party from dalit to ‘sarvajan’ has slowed the missionary politics of the BSP, Mayawati plans to infuse new blood in the organisation to stimulate the cadre for the 2024 LS polls by announcing Akash Anand as her political heir.”

“The defeat of the BSP in successive assembly and Lok Sabha elections led to churning among dalit youths. They are mulling over other options—the outfits that can rejuvenate their hold over the state politics. Rise of Bhim Army led by Chandrashekhar Azad is the result of this stirring among the Dalits,” the BSP leader said. “Young Akash Anand will not only counter challenge of Azad but also motivate the party cadre,” the BSP leader added.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma said, “Mayawati is promoting dynasty in the party. Instead of assigning key roles to dalit leaders or workers, she has promoted her nephew and brother in the organisation. She is following in the footsteps of the SP and the Congress which are also promoting dynastic politics.” Refusing to comment on the issue, Samajwadi Party spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary said it was the internal matter of the BSP.

Dalit ideologue Anant Rao Akela said, “After announcing her nephew as her successor, Mayawati should not keep him out of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand as these two states are the BSP bastions. Akash should be also entrusted with major decision making works like ticket distribution and appointments in the organisation.”

Daddu Prasad, a founder member of the BSP, said, “Naming of her nephew as her successor indicates that Mayawati wants to convert a missionary party formed to fight for the rights of the dalits into her private property. This step will prove to be the last nail in the BSP’s coffin. Several senior leaders have revolted and left the party.”