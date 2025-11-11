From routine errands to rubble: 5 from UP killed in Delhi blast

At least five men from different cities of Uttar Pradesh met the same fate on Monday evening when a powerful explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort claimed their lives. All were caught in the blast while going about routine errands or work in the city, turning ordinary lives into a scene of sudden tragedy. The victims included 21-year-old Noman from Shamli, 32-year-old Mohsin from Meerut, two friends from Amroha, Ashok Kumar, 34, and Lokesh Agarwal, 58, and 34-year-old Dinesh Mishra from Shravasti. Mohsin, one of the five victims killed in Delhi blast (Sourced)

Shamli family loses young breadwinner

Noman, a resident of Mohalla Kotla in Jhijhana, Shamli, had travelled to Delhi with his cousin Amaan to buy wholesale cosmetic items for their small business. After completing most of their shopping, the cousins decided to visit Chandni Chowk despite their driver’s advice to postpone the trip. Minutes later, the explosion near the Red Fort ended Noman’s life on the spot, while Amaan was critically injured.

Relatives described Noman as a bright, hardworking young man supporting his elderly parents and four sisters. His elder brother, Farmaan, is a kidney patient. Family members have demanded that state and central authorities provide adequate compensation to help them cope with the loss. Deputy Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said the family is in the process of bringing Noman’s body back to Shamli for the last rites.

Amroha friends killed minutes after meeting in Delhi

In Amroha, a pall of grief fell over the towns of Mangraula and Rahra Adda after Ashok Kumar and Lokesh Agarwal were killed in the blast. Lokesh had travelled to Delhi to visit an ailing relative, and before returning, he called Ashok Kumar to meet near the Red Fort Metro Station. The two then set out together on a motorcycle when the explosion struck, killing them instantly.

Villagers remembered Ashok as a dedicated DTC conductor who had previously sold milk to support his family. He leaves behind a wife and three minor children living in Delhi. Lokesh, a father of three who had lost his wife five years ago, ran a fertiliser business in Rahra Adda. DSP Deep Kumar Pant said that the police administration stands in full solidarity with the bereaved families during this difficult time.

Meerut e-rickshaw driver dies while earning livelihood

Mohsin, 32, of New Islamnagar, Meerut, had moved to Delhi with his wife and two children in search of work. On Monday evening, he was driving his e-rickshaw toward Red Fort when the blast occurred, killing him instantly. His body was brought to Meerut the next day, triggering scenes of intense grief at his family home. Additional superintendent of police Antriksh Jain said, “We have not received any formal intimation from the Delhi Police regarding the death of a man from Meerut in yesterday’s blast. However, our team is in touch with the family of the deceased.”

Shravasti worker’s return after Diwali ends in tragedy

In Shravasti, 34-year-old Dinesh Mishra of Chiknipurwa village under Ikauna police station area was confirmed dead in the blast. The news reached his family late Monday night, plunging the entire village into mourning.

Dinesh, who worked at a printing press in Chawri Bazaar, had returned to Delhi only a few days after celebrating Diwali with his family. His brother, Guddu, traced him to Lok Nayak Hospital after repeated calls went unanswered.

He is survived by his wife Reena Devi and three young children. “He wanted to give our children a good education, but who will educate them now?” Reena said tearfully. Police said his body has reached Bahraich and will arrive in Shravasti soon for the last rites.

(Inputs from Shariq Rais Siddiqui)