From start-ups to postal services, stalls at GIS had something for all

The several stalls set up at the Global Investors’ Summit venue covered a wide range of fields and needs, engaging all kinds of visitors. Here are a few that caught the attention of the guests:-

School dropouts hit the ball out of the park

A group of school dropouts left the GIS visitors awestruck with their live demonstration of the Dukes ball manufacturing. They used a manually operated machine to manufacture the ball -- most commonly used in cricket -- in just 15 minutes. “Started in 2014, Meerut-based Human Care Foundation (HCF), an institute operating under the government’s Skill Development scheme, gives free training to school dropouts for 3-6 months. Subsequently, they can land a work opportunity in sports manufacturing. Sports gear made in Meerut has a global demand. So far, we’ve trained 800 people who are working in various factories. The Dukes balls we manufacture are supplied nationally and internationally,” said Ashish Bhatnagar, trustee, HCF.

U.P. Police leaves no chinks in its armour

The arms and artillery display at the stall managed by the U.P. Police emerged as one of the most crowd-pulling kiosks. The personnel displayed how various wings and departments use weapons and gear. These personnel were from eight wings of Uttar Pradesh Police -- including Anti-Terror Squad, Provincial Armed Constabulary, U.P. Traffic Police, Special Task Force, State Disaster Response Force, Government Railway police, 360 Women and Child Safety, and 112-UP Emergency Services. On the occasion, SDRF displayed life-saving equipment such as remote-control lifebuoys and automatic CPR-AEDs used during mishaps. Similarly, the PAC displayed tear gas guns and bullets used during riots, as well as imported guns and revolvers. Meanwhile, 112-UP Emergency Services demonstrated how a woman in need is assisted through a highly integrated process.

Weaving a better life

The handmade chikankari apparels, displayed at the stall operated by NGO ‘Kaveri’, were a little different from the ones you usually find in the market as it took more than fine craftsmanship to weave them. Woven by the survivors of domestic abuse and sexual harassment, these traditional garments earned appreciation from all visitors. The change in their life has been brought due to the untiring efforts of a Sitapur-based couple -- Rekha and Manish Shukla -- who run the NGO ‘Kaveri’. The NGO runs a store of handmade chikankari apparels weaved by the survivors. “The NGO is my wife’s brainchild. The money we make from these garments goes straight to the handiwork artists, and Kaveri does not take any part of it. This way the women find a source of income,” said Manish Shukla.

From waste plastic to homeware

Launched two years ago, E-conscious, a recycling startup, collects plastic waste from Delhi/NCR and processes it into slabs of an eco-friendly material, which they call ‘eco-boards’, to turn them into planters, place-setting, coasters, bowls, and bookshelves, among others. “We have also started making public utility products, like outdoor benches, dustbins, etc. We have recycled around 1 lakh kg of plastic so far,” said Vaibhav Verma, co-founder, E-conscious. At GIS, the start-up received an offer to set up a stall at the Hazratganj metro station. The company processes around 7-8 tonnes of plastic every month. The plastic is sourced from societies, colleges, schools, and a network of rag pickers.

Postal department pavilion

The department of post, U.P, also set up a stall at the GIS. This stall was given a look akin to an actual post office with four windows for customers. At these counters, various schemes of the postal department and other citizen-based services were being provided to the public. “Separate counters were made for people to avail of services like updating Aadhaar, personalised stamp centre, philately, and other regular work such as taking letters and couriers, said Vivek Kumar Daksh, postmaster general, Lucknow Headquarters Postal Region.”

