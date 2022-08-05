FSDA drive against trans-fats in U.P.: Random sample collection of edible oil now on
The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) department has started a surveillance campaign across the state, aiming to check the level of trans-fat (trans-unsaturated fatty acids) being sold in edible oil in the state. Trans-fat – a type of unsaturated fat – is known to damage human health.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had capped trans fatty acids (TFA) in oils at 2%.
“Sampling has begun and by August 14, the collection of samples will be complete,” said Anita Singh, commissioner food safety, UP. Random samples are being collected from shops selling branded oil.
This is for the first time that such an exercise is being undertaken and is a pan-India exercise with UP also a part of it. According to the plan, samples of oils will be collected by field staff and they will be tested in labs designated by the central government.
“Burning of fat makes trans-fat. Trans-fat raises bad cholesterol (LDL and VLDL) levels and lowers good (HDL) cholesterol levels in the human body which causes blockage in blood vessels,” said Dr NS Verma, HoD, physiology, King George’s Medical University.
“Blood vessels if blocked or damaged, cause trouble to all organs they are connected to and heart and brain being the most sensitive get the adverse impact first,” said Dr Verma.
Apart from heart disease and stroke, trans-fat increases the risk of developing type 2-diabetes, which is also connected with damaged blood vessels, said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.
Each day, two samples will be collected by the food safety officer (FSO), said Hari Shankar, assistant commissioner FSDA. “Till now 116 samples have been collected from shops selling branded oil,” he said.
If there is anomaly in the surveillance samples tested then a legal sample will be taken from the same location and tested again and process shall be done for prosecution, said Singh.
-
MCD delimitation panel to hire consultants to expedite boundary framing
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has started hiring consultants, officials who have worked with Census and election commissions, to help the delimitation panel which is engaged in redrawing boundaries of municipal wards in the national Capital. Last week, MCD issued circular advertising the posts of consultants, who could be retired officers of election commission of India/state election commissions or retired officials from the directorate of census operations.
-
Experts call for caution as Covid-19 cases rise again in Ghaziabad
Data obtained from the Ghaziabad district health department shows that Covid-19 cases have risen by at least three times in the four days of August. From 22 confirmed cases recorded on August 1, it rose to 56 cases on August 2, and again to 101 cases on Thursday (August 4). The positivity rate stood at 1.08% during the fortnight from July 21 to August 4 with 581 samples returning positive of the 53,705 samples tested.
-
No Delhi civic body official to spend over 3 years in ‘sensitive’ departments
Officials posted in 14 departments of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be transferred out after a maximum tenure of three years, and there will be a mandatory cooling off period before reposting, according to new rules issued by the civic body's central establishment department, officials aware of the matter said. From framing of recruitment regulations to transfer postings of administration, the CED essentially acts as director of personnel.
-
BHU V-C highlights varsity approach to fighting drug menace
Banaras Hindu University vice-chancellor prof Sudhir Kumar Jain has said that universities and educational institutions have a big role to play in the fight against drug abuse and addiction, and in safeguarding the youth. Jain was speaking during a National Youth and Students' Interaction Program on 'Nashe Se Azaadi' on Thursday. Seventy-five institutions from all over the country joined the programme as did vice-chancellors from select universities, who shared their ideas and experiences.
-
As Delhi chalks out new liquor policy, traders pitch in with ideas
The city's liquor traders have requested the state government that they should be allowed to run their vends even beyond August 31, when their licences under the current excise policy will expire, according to officials aware of the matter. The traders made the suggestion in a meeting with Delhi chief secretary Naresh Kumar at the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday evening, which came in the backdrop of uncertainty over the continuation of private vends.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics