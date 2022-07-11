FSDA to launch drive against food adulteration
LUCKNOW FSDA officials are all set to launch a campaign to maintain high standards of food safety and hygiene in the state capital. For this, authorities will take stern action against food outlets, restaurants and hotels that sell adulterated stuff while surprise raids would be conducted to monitor quality of food.
A licence would also be made mandatory for anyone who is selling food items in the city, said officials.
After securing the fifth position in the country in the Eat Right Challenge - 1 programme, the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) is gearing up to launch an implementation and awareness campaign in Lucknow with an aim to secure the first position in the Eat Right Challenge -2 programme.
Varanasi and Indore had bagged first rank in the Pan-India Eat Right Challenge while Bhopal came second and Vadodara and Ujjain shared the third spot. Bhubaneshwar was ranked fourth, followed by Lucknow on fifth spot in the ranking announced on June 8.
Food safety commissioner (II) Dr SP Singh said, “Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has initiated the Eat Right India movement. It is based on three key themes – the first is if it’s not safe, it’s not food’ (safe food), the second –food should not only serve the palate but is also meant for body and mind (healthy diets) and the third theme is –food has to be good both for people and the planet’ (sustainable diets).”
FSDA inspectors have been asked to increase surveillance and collect samples of food items. To regulate sale of food items, more food licences would be issued to stalls. Between April 1 and June 30, the FSSDA has issued 1,474 licenses, while 7,610 food stalls were registered. Now, the target is to issue 1,200 licenses and do 3,000 registrations of food stalls by September 30.
Food outlets, beverage shops and traders would also be educated about the Eat Right Challenge and be made aware on how to maintain cleanliness at their establishments and how to get licences issued and get registrations done on time.
-
Convention being ignored in filling Chandigarh admn posts: Punjab CM
According to a statement, Mann in a letter to the governor said by Indian Administrative Services officers from the AGMUT cadre are being posted on the most important posts, which were earlier held by officers from the Punjab cadre. The AGMUT cadre IAS officers serve in Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories. Mann said these officers are chosen after a rigorous selection process and they are given charges of various key departments as well.
-
Krishna Janmabhoomi: Hearing deferred, court sets July 18 as next date
No hearing could take place in the case related to Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Eidgah mosque before the court of civil judge (senior division) at Mathura on Monday because of the bar association's condolence meeting in wake of the recent killing of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe.
-
Punjab govt appoints Raghav Chadha as advisory panel chief, draws Oppn flak
The Punjab government on Monday appointed a move that drew sharp criticism from the opposition parties as the chairman of a temporary advisory panel, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha. A spokesperson of the chief minister's office said CM Bhagwant Mann has cleared the file regarding Chadha's appointment. After his appointment, Chadha met Mann and touched his feet to seek the CM's blessings.
-
Ludhiana | Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader stages protest against police for ‘implicating him’
Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Rishav Kannojia, along with Kannojia's supporters, staged a protest at Jagraon bridge on Monday against the police for implicating him in a case of blocking traffic. Kannojia covered his eyes with a piece of black cloth to register the protest. Kannojia said he had made a complaint to the chief minister and director general of police, but to no avail. He alleged that the police could implicate him in criminal cases.
-
Yogi Adityanath says sugarcane farmers will be “our future”
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the state government was working on a permanent solution for sugarcane farmers of Uttar Pradesh and asserted that they “are going to be our future.” Yogi Adityanath said this at a function where he distributed share certificates to 50.10 lakh (5.01 million) farmers registered with cooperative sugarcane societies and cooperative sugar mill societies to make their functioning transparent.
