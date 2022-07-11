FSDA to launch drive against food adulteration

LUCKNOW FSDA officials are all set to launch a campaign to maintain high standards of food safety and hygiene in the state capital. For this, authorities will take stern action against food outlets, restaurants and hotels that sell adulterated stuff while surprise raids would be conducted to monitor quality of food.

A licence would also be made mandatory for anyone who is selling food items in the city, said officials.

After securing the fifth position in the country in the Eat Right Challenge - 1 programme, the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) is gearing up to launch an implementation and awareness campaign in Lucknow with an aim to secure the first position in the Eat Right Challenge -2 programme.

Varanasi and Indore had bagged first rank in the Pan-India Eat Right Challenge while Bhopal came second and Vadodara and Ujjain shared the third spot. Bhubaneshwar was ranked fourth, followed by Lucknow on fifth spot in the ranking announced on June 8.

Food safety commissioner (II) Dr SP Singh said, “Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has initiated the Eat Right India movement. It is based on three key themes – the first is if it’s not safe, it’s not food’ (safe food), the second –food should not only serve the palate but is also meant for body and mind (healthy diets) and the third theme is –food has to be good both for people and the planet’ (sustainable diets).”

FSDA inspectors have been asked to increase surveillance and collect samples of food items. To regulate sale of food items, more food licences would be issued to stalls. Between April 1 and June 30, the FSSDA has issued 1,474 licenses, while 7,610 food stalls were registered. Now, the target is to issue 1,200 licenses and do 3,000 registrations of food stalls by September 30.

Food outlets, beverage shops and traders would also be educated about the Eat Right Challenge and be made aware on how to maintain cleanliness at their establishments and how to get licences issued and get registrations done on time.