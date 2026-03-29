Fuel situation eases across Uttar Pradesh, urban normalcy returns

After two days of panic-driven demand, the fuel supply situation across Uttar Pradesh showed clear signs of stabilisation on Saturday, with most urban centres, including Lucknow, returning to near normal. A petrol pump in the Civil Lines area of Prayagraj. (HT Photo)

However, a mixed picture persisted in rural areas and in the distribution of domestic LPG cylinders, where logistical challenges remained to be addressed.

By the third day on Saturday, petrol pumps that had witnessed long queues and chaotic scenes earlier were functioning in a far more relaxed environment. In the state capital, the rush had largely dissipated by afternoon, with most outlets catering only to routine refuelling needs. Officials and fuel station operators reiterated that there had been no actual shortage of petrol or diesel at any point.

A ground assessment across Lucknow confirmed a sharp decline in panic buying. Areas such as Jankipuram, Vikas Nagar and Madiaon—earlier marked by heavy congestion—reported smooth operations, with barely any waiting time for customers. Dealers noted that the extraordinary spike in sales witnessed earlier in the week had begun to taper off, returning closer to usual daily averages.

Statewide data revealed that between March 24 and March 27, fuel consumption rose sharply, driven largely by fear rather than necessity. Petrol sales increased by 19% on March 24, surged by 36% on March 25, and by 77% on March 26. On March 27, sales increased by 70%, which was 7% less than the figure reported on March 26. Diesel consumption also reported a steeper rise, jumping 36%, 77%, and 75% over normal levels during the same period. On March 26 alone, petrol sales touched 2.9 crore litres, which came down to 2.78 crore litres on March 27. Diesel consumption reached 5.1 crore litres—nearly double on March 26; the corresponding figures from the previous year remained the same on March 27 also.

The easing of pressure was also visible in the Gorakhpur division, where panic buying—fuelled by rumours linked to geopolitical tensions in West Asia—began to subside. Urban petrol pumps reported normal operations, with queues thinning out and supply chains stabilising. However, some rural pockets in districts such as Deoria and parts of Gorakhpur continued to face intermittent supply disruptions due to delays in tanker movement.

Officials maintained that adequate stock had been available throughout the period, stressing that the perceived shortage was largely a result of misinformation. Inspections in Maharajganj further confirmed that all petrol pumps were operational and sufficiently stocked.

In Prayagraj, the situation at most petrol pumps returned to almost normal on Saturday.

Fuel stations in areas such as Kamla Nagar, Katra, Alopibagh, Sohbatiyabagh, Meerapur, Kareli and Civil Lines reported regular business operations with no rush.

“I have just filled 3 litres of petrol in my bike and there was hardly any queue. It took hardly five to seven minutes,” said Ramesh Gupta, resident of Civil Lines, driving out of a fuel station near Subhash crossing.

However, many in the Sangam city reported that their difficulties with regard to LPG cylinders have not eased even during the festive occasion of Ram Navami. Consumers say that a new issue—mandatory KYC verification—has further complicated the situation.

Across several districts, domestic LPG distribution reflected a gap between demand and delivery efficiency. Booking numbers dropped from 13.7 lakh on March 26 to 11.17 lakh on March 27, with around 7.13 lakh cylinders delivered the same day. Despite the dip, delays were reported in multiple locations.

Cities such as Varanasi and Kanpur witnessed long queues at gas agencies, with households reporting delivery delays extending beyond scheduled timelines. The strain was less visible at petrol pumps in these cities but more pronounced in LPG distribution networks.

While urban consumers largely stabilised by Saturday, rural areas faced challenges in crowd management, especially at fuel stations catering to agricultural demand. Farmers seeking diesel in bulk for ongoing agricultural activities added to the pressure. In response, dealers imposed caps on fuel purchases to ensure equitable distribution.

The Uttar Pradesh Petroleum Dealers Association called for police deployment at high-footfall petrol pumps, which helped streamline operations and prevent disruptions. Additional tanker supplies—reportedly over 600—were dispatched to replenish stocks.

Sanjay Bhandari, executive director and state head of IOC, said a close eye is kept on pumps, which repeatedly went dry and tankers are kept ready for dispatch as soon as the stock ends. Bhandari, who is also the state coordinator of oil companies, emphasised that supply lines remained intact and that additional stock was being continuously routed to meet the temporary surge in demand.

Meanwhile, isolated complaints emerged from cities like Agra and Lakhimpur, where some consumers alleged unfair practices at select petrol pumps.

Authorities acknowledged these incidents as exceptions and stated that corrective action had been taken. Helplines were also activated to address consumer grievances.

By Saturday evening, the overall situation across Uttar Pradesh had improved significantly. With queues disappearing, supplies stabilising, and public awareness increasing, both fuel distribution and consumer behaviour appeared to be returning to normal patterns.

With inputs from Kanpur, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Lakhimpur Kheri