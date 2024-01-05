close_game
Fugitive Bihar prisoner dies after falling off train while being taken back

ByHaidar Naqvi
Jan 05, 2024 02:12 PM IST

Sonu Kumar, a resident of Loki Pokhar in the Ashok Paper mill area of Darbhanga district in Bihar, had escaped from the Benipur sub-jail on July 18

A prisoner from Bihar died on Thursday night after falling off the Swatantra Sangram Senani Express in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah while he was being transported from Delhi back to his home state by Bihar Police after he escaped from Darbhanga jail six months ago.

The incident near Sarai Bhopat station has raised questions about the circumstances leading to the prisoner’s death. Sonu Kumar, a resident of Loki Pokhar in the Ashok Paper mill area of Darbhanga district in Bihar, had escaped from the Benipur sub-jail on July 18.

He was apprehended by the Delhi Police and then a Bihar police team led by inspector Ranjeet Singh were escorting him back when the incident occurred.

Authorities are currently investigating the details of the incident. While the police have not disclosed any findings yet, rumours are that Sonu Kumar may have attempted to flee again, resulting in his fall.

The local circle officer and SHO reached the scene with a forensic team to conduct a thorough investigation.

