Fugitive found running grocery shop & teaching English in Assam

A notorious criminal, who had escaped from Lucknow police custody while being taken to a district court for hearing around 10 years back, was found running a grocery shop and working as a tutor in the northeast state of Assam. The police tracked, arrested and brought him back on Thursday.

A reward of ₹5000 was declared on his head in 2014 that gradually increased to ₹1 lakh till date.

The Lucknow police officials said in a press note that the criminal arrested was identified as Dinesh Tiwari, 40, who escaped from the police custody on October 6, 2012, after being convicted and sentenced to life term in kidnapping and murder of a post graduate student of Lucknow University.

The press note stated that a separate case of escaping from the police custody was also lodged against him in Wazirganj police station.

It further stated that Tiwari was living in Diphu, a small town in Kabri Anglong district of Assam, with a changed identity and was totally living a changed life by running a grocery shop there and operating as an English tutor in coaching institute. Tiwari is post graduate in English from Lucknow University

A senior police official said Tiwari had kidnapped and murdered one Rakesh, a post graduate student of Lucknow University in February 2010 with the help of his two friends Ravi Gupta and Ravindra Kumar. He said the Rakesh’s body was found at Ravi Gupta’s house in Khurshedbagh locality under Naka police station.

The official said Tiwari had a long criminal record and had as many as seven cases registered against him at different police stations in Lucknow and Jaunpur including one case of kidnapping and murder, one case of kidnapping and two cases of attempt to murder against him. He said a case of Gangster Act was also lodged against him at Chandvas police station of Jaunpur.