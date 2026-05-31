Full-fledged DGP appointment: Shortlisted names sent to Uttar Pradesh govt

The process for appointing Uttar Pradesh’s next full-fledged director general of police (DGP) has entered a crucial stage with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) forwarding a panel of shortlisted eligible senior IPS officers to the state government for consideration, officials familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

Senior state government officials are understood to have met the UPSC authorities. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

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The government may announce its choice within the next few days after completing the remaining formalities, people familiar with the matter said.

This development comes days after senior officials, including chief secretary SP Goyal and additional chief secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad held discussions with UPSC authorities in New Delhi regarding the empanelment process mandated by the Supreme Court.

According to sources, the UPSC shortlisted three senior IPS officers based on eligibility and seniority norms and sent their names to the state government.

While the names have not been officially disclosed, senior officers under consideration include incumbent acting DGP Rajeev Krishna, Renuka Mishra and Piyush Anand.

Officials said the state government will now examine the panel and complete vigilance-related formalities before forwarding the matter for final approval.

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{{^usCountry}} Sources in the government indicated that Rajeev Krishna continues to be a strong contender for the post. He has been the state’s officiating police chief since the retirement of former DGP Prashant Kumar last year and also holds additional charge as director general, Vigilance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sources in the government indicated that Rajeev Krishna continues to be a strong contender for the post. He has been the state’s officiating police chief since the retirement of former DGP Prashant Kumar last year and also holds additional charge as director general, Vigilance. {{/usCountry}}

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Uttar Pradesh has functioned without a full-time DGP for an extended period. The Supreme Court had repeatedly stressed the need for states to appoint permanent police chiefs through the UPSC-led selection process instead of continuing with prolonged ad hoc arrangements.