G20 summit: Many Delhi-bound trains to be terminated at Ghaziabad from Sept 8 to 10

As part of security arrangements for the G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10, Indian railways has made significant changes in the operations of many important trains operating on Delhi-Howrah, Mumbai and other key routes.

The G20 Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. (For Representation)

As part of the exercise, terminals of various trains have been changed while others would not be stopping at some stations. A few trains have stoppages added to their schedule while many have been fully or partially cancelled for September 8 to 10, said officials.

Notable trains affected by these temporary changes include the Prayagraj-New Delhi Humsafar and Varanasi New Delhi Vande Bharat. These trains will terminate their journeys at Ghaziabad during the specified period instead of reaching their original destination New Delhi.

The changes primarily affect trains departing from New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, and Delhi stations. On September 8 and 9, the 12303 Poorva Express, 12273 Howrah-New Delhi Duronto on September 8, 12309 Patna Rajdhani on September 8 and 9, 12559 Siv Ganga Express on September 8 and 9, 20817 Bhubaneswar New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani on September 9, 12301 Howrah Rajdhani on September 8 and 9, the 12423 Dibrugarh on September 7 and 8 and 20801 Magadh Express on September 8 and 9 will terminate at Ghaziabad.

Additionally, on September 8 and 9, train no 12561 and 12562 Swatantrata Senani Express will depart from Old Delhi instead of New Delhi.

No parcel bookings for Delhi

The railways has temporarily stopped all parcel bookings for Delhi from September 8 to 10 as well. This restriction covers all railway stations, including Prayagraj Junction from where no parcels would be booked or received for New Delhi, Delhi Junction, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar Terminal and Delhi Sarai Rohilla stations.

Chief public relations officer, Northern Railways, Deepak Kumar, confirmed that the parcel facilities and platforms at these stations will be dedicated solely to the G20 Summit’s operational requirements.