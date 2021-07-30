Gaming and learning mobile app by IIT-K grads an instant hit among masses

: Two IIT Kanpur graduates have developed a mobile phone game that boost learning while using interactive traditional games.

The application Zupee, developed in 2018 by Dilsher Singh Malhi and Siddhant Saurabh, currently has more than 11 million users in India.

“The platform focuses on improving learning abilities, skills and mental aptitude though scientifically designed mental exercises and gamification of day-to-day activities,” said Subi Chaturvedi, head corporate and public affairs for mobile applications.

“Majority of these users are from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities with limited internet penetration. Our users not just take up skills like maths, language and general information but can also monetise their general know how,” added Subi.

“Beside the focus on skill will also ensure internet hygiene by limiting the time spent by users in the game and pushing them to upgrading their skills,” she added.

The application also provide platform to build communities of people with similar interest and boost their knowledge by gamification.

“Learning new things or skill is far easier and effective when it’s done in a form of a game. This is the whole idea of the platform. We are also planning to use this aspect of learning new skills in rural pockets where the avenues to do so are absent,” Chaturvedi explained.

The IIT graduates Dilsher Singh Malhi and Siddhant Saurabh, the developers of the game, were recently figured in the Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list.