Gang held for stealing high-tension electric wires

Lucknow police on Tuesday arrested four members of a six-member gang for allegedly stealing high-tension aluminium wires weighing approximately 70 kg from as many as seven poles. However, one suspect was able to escape, and another was arrested earlier this month, police said in a press release.

According to the police, the accused used to steal wires repeatedly during odd hours. “On the night of December 15 and 16, the accused stole high-tension wire from the Madarpur-Kanta Khera area of Mohanlalganj and stole again on January 10 and 11 from the same area by cutting off the electricity,” said Rahul Raj, DCP, South, Lucknow.

“The accused had also stolen a pump set from one of the farms owned by complainant Jagdish Prasad,” the press release stated.

“The four accused have been identified as Sarwan, Govind, Santosh, and Virendra Kumar, who were arrested from a nearby forest on Monday midnight. While another accused Sujeet Kumar was successful in escaping in the dark,” said DCP while adding that one more accused Yogesh was already nabbed on January 1.

“The five accused held so far have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Indian Electricity Act at Nagaram police station and have been sent to jail,” said police.