Gang of thieves busted, four held

Lucknow police on Sunday busted a gang of thieves and arrested four of its members for stealing valuables from locked houses at several locations throughout the city. Police also recovered valuables, jewellery, four-wheelers and other items from their possession.

“The accused have been identified as Parvesh Kumar (27), Somit Kumar (24), Amit Rawat (19) and Suresh Rawat (19), all residents of Barabanki who used to work at roadside eateries. The accused were nabbed from Kukrail picnic spot under Indira Nagar police station limit on Sunday night,” said police in a press statement.

“The accused used to travel to Lucknow from Barabanki and then targeted locked houses. After a recce for few days, they used to enter these houses for robbery. They have stolen valuables from four such houses in the Indira Nagar area and cases have been lodged against the four accused in Barabanki as well,” said DCP (North) Qasim Abidi.

“The accused used to sell the jewellery items one by one to jewellers to make it appear that they owned it and were selling them off as they needed money. After the investigation, it was found that four separate FIRs were already lodged in Indira Nagar police station under IPC 457 (trespassing), 380 (theft), and 411 (dishonesty) against the accused,” DCP added.

“The men were arrested and sent to judicial custody,” he said.