Gang of thieves busted in Lucknow, four held with stolen cash, valuables

A joint team of the crime branch, surveillance cell (DCP North) and Jankipuram Police here on Saturday busted a gang involved in a series of thefts at locked houses and arrested four of its members, including the gang leader. Stolen cash and valuables were also recovered from them, said a police department press release.

A police official said the breakthrough was made after a complaint lodged by Durgesh Kumar Mishra, a resident of Khargapur Jagir village under Jankipuram police limits, who reported that unidentified thieves had broken into his locked house and decamped with jewellery, cash, and other valuables on June 18.

The cop said using CCTV footage, call detail record analysis, and ground intelligence, the team tracked down and arrested the four accused identified as gang leader Rahul Gupta, Ramu Rawat, Vimlesh Kumar, and Rajiv Rastogi. The accused were arrested from different locations in Lucknow, the press release said.

The police recovered over ₹4 lakh in cash, along with a substantial quantity of gold and silver jewellery, utensils, and house-breaking tools from their possession. An unregistered auto used during the thefts was also seized, the press release stated.