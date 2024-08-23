Gang robbery of 50L in Meerut trader’s house

MEERUT Criminals barged into the house of a thread trader and looted cash and jewellery worth over ₹50 lakh after taking the trader and his 10-year-old son at gunpoint. The incident occurred in Zakir colony under Lohianagar police station on Wednesday night. The masked criminals also took the recording disc of the CCTV camera with them. Police are trying to identify them through the CCTV camera in the locality. (Pic for representation)

The masked criminals also took the recording disc of the CCTV camera with them. Police are trying to identify them through the CCTV camera in the locality.

“Teams have been formed and attempts are being made to identify the criminals through CCTV camera footage and other sources”, said Ayush Vikram Singh, SP city .

He said that the family had not yet given the list of the robbed valuables . Sources, however, said that the robbers had taken away ₹5 lakh in cash and jewellery worth ₹45 lakh.

As per reports, eight masked criminals arrived at the godown of thread trader Shadab Ansari at around 10.30 in the night on Wednesday and forcibly took him to his house situated adjacent to the godown.

They beat the family members and dumped them in a room after tying their hands and legs. They then took Shadab and his 10-year -old son Arshan at gunpoint and checked all cupboards till 1 am.

The scared family members somehow freed themselves after the robbers escaped with the booty and informed their neighbour about the incident who reported it to the police.

SP( city) Ayush Vikram Singh and other officials rushed to the spot and enquired about the incident. Forensic teams collected the evidence from the house.