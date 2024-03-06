Gangster Udham Singh gets 3-year jail term in pistol recovery case

MEERUT The court of the judicial magistrate in Sardhana town of the district awarded three years’ imprisonment to hard-core criminal and gangster Udham Singh Karnawal on Monday. The court also slapped a fine of ₹1000 on him. Gangster Udham Singh. (Sourced)

The punishment was handed out in a case in which a pistol of 7.65 mm and cartridges were recovered from his possession.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Udham Singh is presently lodged in Unnao jail and has more than 70 cases of loot, murder, extortion and kidnapping against him, as well as those under Gangster Act and NSA in different police stations of Meerut, Ghaziabad, Shamli, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar and Lucknow.

Police identified 19 members and supporters of his gang and lodged 16 cases against them. Meanwhile, properties of 41 members and supporters of his gang, worth ₹91 lakh, were confiscated .

In a special drive against mafias and criminals, the UP police have ensured effective legal proceedings against 68 identified mafia and criminals in courts so that they get due punishments for their involvement in crimes. Udham Singh Karnawal is among the 68 identified criminals and police presented a strong chargesheet and lawyers effectively pleaded to ensure that he would get due punishments in the case.

In its ongoing special drive against mafias, gangsters and their supporters, police have so far ensured punishment to 22 identified mafias and their 42 gang members and supporters while pursuing in 51 cases in different courts across the state. Out of these, two were given capital punishment while others received either life imprisonment or rigorous imprisonment and were also slapped with fines.

The identified mafia and gangsters, which include Mukhtar Ansari, Vijay Mishra, Ateek Ahmad ( dead), Yogesh Bhadauria, Udham Singh Karnawal, Muneer, Saleem, Rustam, Sohrab, Happu, Akash Jat, Singhraj Jat, Sunderland Bhati, Mulayam Yadav, Dhruv Kumar, Amit Kasana, Aijaz, Anil Dujana, Yakoob Qureshi, Bachchu Yadav, Randeep Bhati and Dharmendra Kirthal have been punished by the court due to effective pleading against them in the court.

Besides, properties worth ₹3818 crore have been either confiscated/ bulldozed or released from their illegal possession.