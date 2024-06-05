Gangster wanted for scribe’s murder killed in encounter in Jaunpur

In a fierce encounter, the state police gunned down a notorious gangster in Jaunpur in the early hours of Wednesday, said senior police officials in Lucknow. Booked in 37 cases of heinous crime, Prashant Singh alias Prince was also suspected to be involved in the murder of journalist Ashutosh Srivastava (43), who was shot dead by unknown assailants in Jaunpur on May 13.

Prince was wanted by the state police for the past seven years. Police declared a reward of ₹1 lakh for his arrest on March 4, 2023.

Sharing further details, director general of police (DGP) Prashant Kumar confirmed that the deceased accused was suspected to have killed Srivastava with the help of his aide.

The exchange of fire between police and Prince took place when the latter was visiting his native Newada Ishwari village under Sarai Khwaja police station of Jaunpur.

He said the accused suffered bullet wounds in retaliatory firing by Jaunpur police and succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital. He said the police recovered two 9 mm pistols and a motorcycle from his possession.

Another police official said five cases of murder, four of attempt to murder and over 13 of loot, robbery and dacoity were lodged against Prince in Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Pratapgarh and Ayodhya. He was a suspect in a loot and murder case lodged in 2008 in Mumbai.

Earlier, police arrested a cattle smuggler, Jamirudin from Thane, Maharashtra on May 16 after his name surfaced for hatching the murder conspiracy.

200 criminals gunned down in seven years

With Prince on Wednesday, the state police gunned down 200 hardcore and notorious criminals in police encounters across the state since the BJP government came to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017.

On June 1, Mathura police gunned down notorious criminal Manoj Uttam (29) in an encounter. He carried a reward of ₹50,000 and had multiple cases of loot and rape lodged against him.

Similarly, notorious criminal Daksh, who was suspected to be involved in the murder of Tata Steel official Vinay Tyagi in Ghaziabad on May 4, was gunned down in Ghaziabad on May 10.