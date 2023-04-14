Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Atiq moves application in court to attend last rites of son

Atiq moves application in court to attend last rites of son

ByJItendra Sarin
Apr 14, 2023 10:28 PM IST

As it was a holiday in the district court on Friday due to Ambedkar Jayanti, the application was moved before the vacation court

PRAYAGRAJ Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad on Friday moved an application before the vacation court of the district court in Prayagraj to permit him as father to attend the last rites of his son, Asad Ahmad, who was wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case and killed in an encounter with the UP STF in Jhansi on Thursday afternoon.

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed being produced before the CJM court in the Umesh Pal murder case, in Prayagraj on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
As it was a holiday in the district court on Friday due to Ambedkar Jayanti, the application was moved before the vacation court. As the vacation court had no jurisdiction to deal with such matters, the application would be placed before the appropriate court on Saturday (April 15), when the court reopens.

Atiq Ahmed’s kin have already gone to Jhansi Medical College to take Asad’s body. The mortal remains are likely to be brought to Prayagraj in the wee hours of Saturday.

Sources said when Atiq’s father – Haji Feroz Ahmad - had died, Atiq was in jail at that point of time. He too was granted permission to attend the last rites of his father. Now, he has sought permission from the court to attend the last rites of his son.

Umesh Pal and his two police security guards – Sandeep Nishad and Raghvendra Singh — were shot dead on February 24, 2023, outside his home in the Dhoomanganj police station area of Prayagraj.

On a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal’s wife Jaya Pal, a criminal case was registered at Dhoomanganj police station against Atiq, his wife Shaista Parveen, his brother Ashraf, two sons, aides – Guddu Muslim and Ghulam and nine others.

Sign out