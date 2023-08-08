Umesh Pal murder case: Guddu Muslim declared absconder

A day after declaring slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen an absconder in the Umesh Pal murder case, the Dhumanganj police on Tuesday took similar action against Atiq’s henchman Guddu Muslim. Slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed’s henchman Guddu Muslim. (Sourced)

One of the main assailants in the case, he has been evading arrest in the case ever since the crime was committed around six months ago. He carries a reward of ₹5 lakh on his arrest. The police pasted a notice under section 82 of the CrPC at Guddu Muslim’s home in Shivkuti area amidst beating of drums.

The police made an announcement about the action while declaring him an absconder in murders of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two police guards committed on February 24 this year.

The police also warned of action against those who helped the criminal or provided him shelter. SHO, Dhumanganj police station, Rajesh Kumar Maurya said police will now initiate action of attachment of property under section 83 on instructions of the court. “Guddu Muslim has also failed to surrender before the court. A similar notice may also be pasted at his other house in Chakia area,” he added.

Guddu Muslim is considered the most notorious among all assailants involved in murder of Umesh Pal. In the viral CCTV footages of the incident, Guddu Muslim was seen hurling crude bombs to scare away locals while Atiq’s son Asad and assailants Ghulam, Vijay Chaudhary, Sabir, Armaan were firing shots at Umesh Pal and his police guards.

Despite carrying out raids at multiple locations across the country including Meerut, Delhi, Kolkata, Odisha, Rajasthan etc, the police failed to trace Guddu Muslim.

Atiq’s son Asad and henchmen, Ghulam, Arbaaz and Vijay Chaudhary have been killed in encounters with the police and STF teams. Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf were murdered on April 15.

Six accused in the case, including Shaista Parveen, Zainab, Ayesha Noori and assailants Guddu Muslim, Armaan and Sabir are on the run.