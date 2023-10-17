News / Cities / Lucknow News / Gangster-politician’s hotel bulldozed in Farrukhabad

Gangster-politician’s hotel bulldozed in Farrukhabad

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 17, 2023 06:28 PM IST

The ₹20-crore structure was allegedly built on a graveyard and pond at Thandi Sarak locality of the district, as per revenue records

KANPUR A multi-storey hotel of gangster-politician Anupam Dubey was demolished in Farrukhabad on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The 20-crore structure was allegedly built on a graveyard and pond at Thandi Sarak locality of the district, as per revenue records.

The hotel belonging to the gangster-turned-politician being demolished on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. (Photo from X)
District magistrate Sanjay Kumar Singh said the action was in line with the ongoing crackdown on mafia. He oversaw the demolition of the building spread over nearly two bigha land.

With 63 criminal cases against him, Dubey was currently lodged in Agra jail. He was associated with the BSP and contested assembly elections two times.

The Farrukhabad administration had made elaborate security arrangements ahead of the demolition. The area was cordoned off and vehicular movement was stopped completely while four circle officers and 400 policemen manned the roads. Nagar palika teams took out various things from the hotel and transported them to DUDA building.

The demolition started at night with bulldozers bringing down the structure. Dubey’s wife Meenakshi reached the hotel and called the action unjustified. She claimed that the demolition was being carried out despite a stay order by a court.

