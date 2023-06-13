Gkp admin cracks down on gangster Ajeet Shahi, razes property

The Gorakhpur district administration on Monday razed a wedding hall run by gangster Ajeet Shahi, as part of its efforts to renew crackdown on ‘notorious’ elements.

The district authorities have attached a few more properties owned by Shahi in Shahpur, Gulharia and near Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority headquarters.

The building, located near Prem Chandra Park in the Cantonment area, was built 15 years ago on encroached land spread over 1,250 square metres, municipal commissioner Gaurav Singh Sogarwal said.

Superintendent of police (City) Krishna Kumar Bishnoi confirmed that the properties were seized under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986, and the wedding hall was razed by an anti-encroachment team.

Additional municipal commissioner Durgesh Kumar said the corporation had earlier served notice on the owner to remove the illegal construction.

In another development, the district police said they have arrested Vinod Choudhary alias Tiger, who was said to be an associate of notorious criminal Sudheer Singh. On Saturday, Tiger reportedly threatened two persons to not start construction on land purchased by them in 2015.

