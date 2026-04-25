Ganj Metro Stn turns IPL Fan Hub: LSG stars engage commuters, young cricketers

The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) on Saturday transformed Hazratganj Metro Station into a lively fan zone as players from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) interacted with passengers, contest winners, and aspiring cricketers.

Youngsters were gifted LSG merchandise on the occasion (HT Photo)

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Marking four years of partnership between Lucknow Metro and LSG, the highlight of the event was the presence of former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, alongside Arjun Tendulkar, M Siddharth, and Mukul Chaudhary. The delegation was welcomed by UPMRC managing director Sushil Kumar.

The busy transit point turned into an IPL experience zone as winners of a Metro-organised selfie contest got rare face time with their cricketing idols. Fans clicked photos, interacted informally, and received official LSG merchandise.

Sushil Kumar described the collaboration as “evolving beyond branding into a citizen-centric initiative.”

Fifteen trainees from the Abhinav Sinha Cricket Academy participated in an interactive session with the players. From handling pressure situations to refining technique, the cricketers shared insights drawn from top-level experience. Williamson, in particular, emphasised mental discipline and consistency as key differentiators in a competitive career.

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{{^usCountry}} The visiting players also took note of the station’s artwork reflecting Awadhi culture and praised the cleanliness and upkeep of the metro system—an aspect increasingly becoming part of Lucknow’s urban identity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The visiting players also took note of the station’s artwork reflecting Awadhi culture and praised the cleanliness and upkeep of the metro system—an aspect increasingly becoming part of Lucknow’s urban identity. {{/usCountry}}

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