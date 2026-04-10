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Garbage continues to pile up across Lucknow colonies

Similar conditions are being witnessed in Gomti Nagar extension where road sweeping has been hit and no sanitation workers are to be seen

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 08:54 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Mounting garbage across residential colonies in the state capital has turned several areas into open dumping zones. From Vibhuti Khand to Alambagh, residents have reported that sanitation services have either slowed down drastically or stopped altogether over the past few days.

Open waste lying on the road behind the CGST office in Vibhuti Khand area of Lucknow. (HT Photo)

A visit by Hindustan Times on Friday to Vibhuti Khand revealed that a stretch of road behind the CGST office, near the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Authority office, has turned into a dumping site, with garbage lying unattended in the open.

In Samar Vihar Colony in Alambagh, residents alleged that garbage collection vehicles have not visited the locality for three to four days. With no alternative disposal mechanism, households have been forced to store waste inside their houses, raising serious hygiene concerns.

Similar conditions are being witnessed in Gomti Nagar extension where road sweeping has been hit and no sanitation workers are to be seen.

A resident of Gomti Nagar extension, Kartik Singh, revealed that no one has come to sweep the road beside Yamuna Apartment from the last six-seven days.

 
garbage collection swachh survekshan
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Garbage continues to pile up across Lucknow colonies
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Garbage continues to pile up across Lucknow colonies
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