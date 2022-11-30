Garbage sites in UP to be beautified, developed as selfie points

LUCKNOW: Ever heard of a ‘beautiful’ garbage dumping site? Well, garbage dumps which were eyesores for long, emanated terrible stink, attracted insects and strays and posed sanitation hazards now poised for a dramatic makeover, all over the state.

A cleanliness drive under the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission (urban)’ will be organised across the state, covering 750 civic bodies in 75 districts for 75 hours from Thursday (December 1).

Under this mega sanitation drive, there is a plan to convert ‘garbage vulnerable points’ (GVPs) and ‘sensitive sites’ in terms of garbage collection in about 750 civic bodies of the state, into clean places and develop them as selfie points after beautification, as per a release issued by the government’s media team.

“All the GVPs will be beautified and turned into either selfie points with space for senior citizens or will be allotted to street vendors,” said the release.

Written instructions have been issued to all the municipal commissioners to fulfill the campaign objective within the time limit and the best performing bodies in the ‘Pratibaddh 75 Districts 75 Hours 750 Bodies’ campaign will be rewarded at the state level, according to the release.

The winning bodies in each category will be presented as ‘models’ for others to emulate.

The letter titled ‘Pratibaddh 75 Districts, 75 Hours, 750 Civic Bodies’ also gives out all the guidelines related to the campaign that is also aimed at creating awareness about cleanliness among people.

“For this, necessary resources and work will have to be ensured by identifying the GVPs. Officials have also been instructed to ensure that the closing ceremony of the campaign will be held under the chairmanship of the district magistrates,” said the press release.

Under the campaign, all the urban bodies are expected to remark all the GVPs in their respective areas.

“From December 1 to December 3, such sites will be eliminated permanently. The garbage received from the eliminated garbage vulnerable points will be segregated as wet and dry waste, which will further be disposed and treated. The officials have also been instructed to maintain a record of the collections such as plastic, bottle and glass waste after its assessment,” said the release.

“After the campaign, high-quality and geo-tagged photos of garbage vulnerable points (before and after elimination) will be made available by the civic bodies on the email of State Mission Directorate, Swachh Bharat Mission (urban). The government has also directed officials to ensure videography of the activities undertaken under the campaign,” the release said.

The district coordinator and district programme manager working at the district level will play an important role in the Swachh Bharat Mission (urban) along with the officers/officials of the cleanliness cadre for editing the campaign. The public will be made aware through community participation.