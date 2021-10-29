Gati Shakti Express: India’s first 3-AC special train to have stoppage at Prayagraj Junction

‘Gati Shakti Express’, India’s first new 3-AC Economy coach special train that will connect the national capital (Anand Vihar Terminal) with Patna Junction, will also make a stop at Prayagraj, informed North Central Railway (NCR) officials.

The train started its maiden run on Friday and shall make five trips in both directions till November 7 to cater to the rush of passengers during the upcoming festivals like Diwali and Chhath Puja, NCR officials added.

“For the convenience of the rail passengers and to clear extra rush of passengers during ensuing festivals, Indian Railways has introduced a special train 01684/01683 Anand Vihar Terminal-Patna-Anand Vihar Terminal Gati Shakti Superfast Special train. It will have 20 new 3-AC Economy coaches,” informed Shivam Sharma, chief public relations officer of NCR.

The train will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 11:10 pm on Friday and subsequently on October 31, November 2, November 5 and November 7 and will arrive at Patna Junction at 3:45 pm, the next day.

On its return journey, train No 01683, would depart from Patna Junction at 5:45 pm on October 30, November 1, November 3, November 6 and November 8, and would arrive at Anand Vihar Terminal at 9:50 am, the next day.

The train will have stoppages at Kanpur Central, Prayagraj Junction, Varanasi, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhaya Junction and Danapur stations in both directions.

At present, Prayagraj-Jaipur and Prayagraj-Udhampur Express operate with AC-3 tier economy coaches.

The AC-3 tier economy coaches have redesigned electrical panels, which have added additional floor space for passenger use. These coaches consist of 83 berths each which are 11 more than the existing three-tier AC coaches.

The design of seats and berths have been improved, which are fire-proof, and with illuminated seat numbers. The coaches also boast comfortable and ergonomically designed climbing ladders for middle and upper berths as well as personalised AC vents, reading lights and USB charging sockets for each passenger. The coaches are equipped with elegant bottle holders and foldable snack tables which sink in sidewalls. These coaches also have the provision to facilitate entry and exit for Divyang passengers, and one toilet door is also Divyang friendly.