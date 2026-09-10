GB Pant played important role in establishing Hindi as official language, says Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant on his 139th birth anniversary, recalling his contribution to India’s freedom struggle, governance, land reforms and resolution of linguistic tensions after Independence Chief minister Yogi Adityanath pays floral tribute at the statue of first state CM Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant on the latter’s birth anniversary, at Lok Bhavan, in Lucknow, Thursday. State finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, right, is also seen. (PTI Photo)

Adityanath and UP finance minister Suresh Khanna attended a programme in Lucknow where floral tributes were paid to Pant, the first chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Describing Pant as a distinguished lawyer and freedom fighter, the CM recalled his role in defending freedom fighters prosecuted by then British government following the 1925 Kakori train action.

He said, “Pt Govind Ballabh Pant was not only a great advocate but also a prominent freedom fighter. After the Kakori Train Action in 1925, the British government filed a case against the revolutionaries. Pant ji was prominent among the great leaders who strongly defended the revolutionaries in this case. He actively participated in the freedom movement of the country.”

“Today is the birth anniversary of Pant Ji, the first CM of UP. On behalf of the UP government and the people of the state, I pay my respects to his memory and offer my humble tribute to him,” said Adityanath.

“In 1937, he was elected as the premier of Uttar Pradesh, but soon after, he resigned from his post and moved forward to fight for the freedom movement,” he said.

After Independence, Pant became the first CM of Uttar Pradesh in 1947 and worked to establish a model of good governance in the large state, which at the time included present-day Uttarakhand.

Adityanath said: “He worked for economic advancement and the interests of every section of society. Pant Ji introduced several important reforms. The land reform model presented by him was also significant.”

“In 1954, he became the Union home minister. At that time, there were linguistic conflicts in the country and attempts were being made to create new divisions in society. He played his role with great wisdom in finding a solution to these issues. He also played an important role in establishing Hindi as the official language,” he added.