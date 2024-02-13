GBC has potential to spur UP’s and India’s industrial growth, says Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the fourth edition of the groundbreaking ceremony (GBC) on February 19 is a medium to accelerate industrial development and all necessary arrangements should therefore be made for the event in view of its importance. Yogi government’s fourth GBC will see a quantum leap in terms of projects going up to ₹ 10.11 lakh crore this time from the first ceremony when proposals of ₹ 60,000 crore were implemented. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the ‘bhumi pujan’ on the first day of the ceremony scheduled here from February 19 to 21 to bring investments of ₹10.11 lakh crore in the presence of union ministers, diplomats from different countries and public representatives, a spokesperson of the UP government said.

Yogi government’s fourth GBC will see a quantum leap in terms of projects going up to ₹10.11 lakh crore this time from the first ceremony when proposals of ₹60,000 crore were implemented.

The CM, who was presiding over a high-level meeting here to review preparations for the GBC 4, said Uttar Pradesh played a pivotal role as the nation’s growth engine and the groundbreaking event holds immense potential for accelerating both the state’s and the country’s industrial development.

He said all the 75 districts of UP would benefit from the GBC. A breakup of the list of projects going for the groundbreaking ceremony indicates that 262 projects exceed investments of ₹500 crore while 889 projects range from ₹100 to ₹500 crore. More than 3,500 investors are expected to attend the GBC 4.

Adityanath said adequate arrangements should be made for dignitaries, including industrial leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors, covering aspects such as accommodation, food, transportation, and parking facilities. He said Chief Minister’s Fellowship scheme fellows should be deployed to extend hospitality services to VVIP guests.

The state government will rope in retired IAS and IPS officers along with vice- chancellors to hold interactive sessions (between February 16-17) with the youths and educate them about the groundbreaking ceremony.

Adityanath asked officers to ensure wide publicity of GBC 4. He said the city should be decorated for the event with spiral lights and there should be special emphasis on cleanliness. He said taxi stands, hoardings, and other infrastructure should be well organized while CCTV surveillance on Shaheed Path and along the entire VVIP route must be activated.

He said the Prime Minister’s address at the main event should be broadcast live in all districts, facilitated by installation of screens. Invitation letters should be sent to local entrepreneurs/businessmen by the respective district magistrates.

He said students from technical and management institutes should be invited to this informative event to facilitate learning and adequate transportation arrangements should be made for them.

The CM said all the additional chief secretaries/principal secretaries, under the guidance of their respective departmental ministers, should review each industrial investment proposal received by their departments.

Uttar Pradesh Global Investors’ Summit (UPGIS) was organized here from February 10 to 12 last year and MoUs worth ₹40 lakh crore were signed through the event. The groundbreaking ceremony is being organised to bring investments of ₹10.11 lakh crore to the ground.

GBC 4 will prove to be an important milestone towards fulfilling the aspirations and expectations of youth and achieving the target of making UP a $1-trillion economy.