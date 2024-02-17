GBC preparations: 50k flowers lend colour, fragrance to IGP now

The Indira Gandhi Pratisthan (IGP) is a riot of colours days before the groundbreaking ceremony as its campus – spread over 25 acres – is adorned with nearly 50,000 flowers. The different varieties of flowers have mainly been brought from Uttarakhand’s Bhimtal, a hill station near Nainital, also famous for the flower business. IGP being decked up with approximately 50k flowers of different varieties brought from across India, but mainly Bhimtal (HT Photo)

“Over 60 gardeners under the supervision of four horticulturists are busy planting the flowers in every nook and corner of the IGP. Plants worth ₹5-6 lakh have been bought. Special care is being taken at the main entrance from where PM Modi is supposed to arrive,” said Mohammad Imran, horticulture officer at the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA). “Half the number of flowers has been placed in pots, while the other half are on display as vertical gardens. Along with the flowers, the campus is being made greener with plants, pots and carpet grass in a 50,000 sq feet area,” he said.

Over 15 varieties, colorful cauliflower at the entrance

The horticulture officer said that over 15 varieties of flowers and plants including marigold, primroses, African daisies, calendula and pansies, have been brought mainly from Bhimtal and have been put up as vertical gardens. Flowers such as Dahlia, Dianthus, and Pansukian (fireball) from Pune will be on the ground in pots. Additionally, kale flowers which look like colourful cauliflowers, have been put up in the main areas.

“An 8x6 feet standee with ‘Welcome’ made with flowers from Nasik will also be put up at the entrance,” he said.

These flowers will be maintained even after the GBC. An automatic irrigation facility will water the flowers. If the flowers dry up, the pots will be maintained with decorative plants like zed plant, money plant, pandan, aralia, and Syngonium among others.