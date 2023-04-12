EWS students: Hope for kids to study beyond Class 8

This is the most heart-warming news you’ll get to read all day! A few economically weaker students who got admission under the Right to Education (RTE) Act and passed Class 8 with flying colours, will now be able to continue studying till Class 12. Benevolent people and CSR funding vouched to support them till they attain their secondary level education.

An NGO, Rightwalk Foundation that supported them at the time of admission said they are seeking funds from people who volunteered to contribute for the fees of poor children. The money will be credited directly to the school’s account every six months and the child will be able to continue their education.

“We are committed to helping some 50 such poor students who completed their Class 8 from private schools and want to study further. A number of generous people have come forward to support the cause. We are confident that with people’s support and CSR funding, poor children will be able to continue their studies in future,” said Samina Bano, CEO, Rightwalk Foundation.

Her colleague, Shipra Srivastava, programme manager at the NGO said, “We are in touch with some private schools who are willing to help such children by giving admission as we promised to meet their expenses. A few schools also agreed to give some concessions. We are hopeful that at least 50 students will benefit from this initiative.”

In a Facebook post, Bano said, “The first batch of Right to Education students who have successfully finished 8th grade came to visit us at the office recently. We’re thrilled to announce that RightWalk’s new ‘RTE Scholars Fund’ will support their educational journey from 9th to 12th grade in private schools.”

“This will ensure that the progress they’ve made over the past eight years continues without interruption, allowing them to fully leverage the benefits of their education rather than slipping through the cracks. We are gathering more such children who can benefit from this fund,” Bano wrote.