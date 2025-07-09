Geofencing, drones, round-the-clock surveillance: Kashi gears up for Shravan

VARANASI: Geofencing of the entire Kashi Vishwanath Temple and surveillance of the temple and the narrow lanes of the city with the help of tethered and mini drones will be done in the month of Shravan, senior police officials said. (PTI File)

Deputy commissioner of police (Crime) Sarvanan T said, “Geofencing of the entire temple area will be done during Shravan. If any unauthorised drone enters the area, it will be taken down with the anti-drone system.”

A tethered drone, stationed at Godaulia, will keep an eye on people visiting the temple and its adjoining localities, said the DCP.

“As many as 22 [crowd] pressure points have been identified around the KV temple. Cops from local police stations will be deployed for effective crowd management,” added the DCP. Phantom teams in plain clothes will also be deployed.

The Maidgaini to Godaulia road will be a no-vehicle zone. Drone mapping of this route has already been done, added the DCP.

CCTV cameras on Maidagini to Godaulia and Kanwar Yatra routes will be mapped with the command centre for round-the-clock surveillance.

Teams of flood PAC, jal police and NDRF will be deployed on the riverbanks, added the officer.

As many as 30 parking spots will be created on the lines of the arrangements made during the Mahakumbh.

Meanwhile, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust Executive Committee chairman and Varanasi divisional commissioner S.Rajalingam said all preparations were afoot for the upcoming Shravan month.

He further said the protocol darshan facility would remain suspended throughout the Shravan.

“Golf carts will be arranged from Maidagin and Godaulia for the divyangs and elderly people. Arrangements for drinking water and other facilities required for the devotees have also been made,” Rajalingam said.

Also, police commissioner Mohit Agarwal has inspected the Kanwar Yatra route. According to him, 10 quick response teams will be deployed 24 hours and surveillance will be done by installing 200 CCTV cameras and eight drones for the safety and convenience of Kanwariyas in view of the Kanwar Yatra in the month of Shravan.

The CP said 20 squads of cops on motorcycles will patrol the streets and 1,500 policemen will be on duty round-the-clock.