Geological Survey of India celebrates 176th foundation day, fetes 39 geologists

The Geological Survey of India (GSI), Northern Region celebrated its 176th Foundation Day in Lucknow on Friday, highlighting the organisation’s historic role in geological research, mineral exploration and infrastructure development in the country. Foundation day celebrations of Geological Survey of India in Lucknow. (HT)

During the event, 39 geologists from the Northern Region were honoured with certificates for their contributions to geological exploration.

The programme was presided over by Rajinder Kumar, additional director general and HoD, GSI Northern Region, while former deputy director general EA Khan attended the function as the chief guest.

The ceremony began with floral tributes and lighting of the ceremonial lamp before the portraits of Sir Thomas Oldham, founder of the Geological Survey of India, and Dr MS Krishnan, the first Indian director of the institution.

Addressing the gathering, Khan spoke about the organisation’s journey since its establishment in 1851. He recalled the challenges faced by geologists during fieldwork in remote areas and said the reports, publications and geological maps prepared by the department have become an important part of India’s geological heritage.

Rajinder Kumar said the organisation, which began with coal exploration in the 19th century, is now actively engaged in mineral exploration, polar studies, landslide assessment, palaeontology, seismic studies, glacial research and geophysical exploration. He added that GSI geologists have played a key role in major hydroelectric projects such as Bhakra Nangal, Hirakud and Tehri.

A book titled “A Compendium on Vigilance Administration and Disciplinary Procedures for Central Government Employees” by retired GSI officer Dr DK Mehrotra was also released.

A Geological Museum showcasing fossils, minerals and instruments was inaugurated on the occasion. Officials said it will serve as an important centre for researchers, students and the public.