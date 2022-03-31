GGL’s 35th CNG Station becomes operational in Lucknow
The 35th CNG Station of Green Gas Ltd (GGL) became operational at Vikalp Khand, Gomti Nagar, near Eldeco Trisection, on Wednesday. Sujoy Choudhury, director (planning & BD) Indian Oil Corporation Limited and chairman, GGL, inaugurated the CNG station.
Choudhury said, “GGL is working in the direction of the government of India’s vision of ‘increasing the share of natural gas to 15% in the overall energy basket by 2030’. The move aims at making Uttar Pradesh greener, as GGL has been entrusted with the implementation of City Gas projects in key cities of Uttar Pradesh i.e Lucknow, Agra and Ayodhya. Also, customer satisfaction and safety should be given prime importance during the operation of CNG stations.”
There will be an augmentation of 40,000 kg/day compression capacity with the inauguration of this CNG mother station at Vikalp Khand. The initial expected CNG sale shall be between 10,000 KG to 15,000 kg/day by filling around 1,000 to 1,200 CNG vehicles in a day. This is the sixth mother station in the city and will also supply CNG to nearby stations.
Vehicles plying in Chinhat, Faizabad Road and Gomti Nagar will benefit majorly from the opening of this CNG mother station. It will also lead to reduction in queuing at the CNG station in Vibhuti Khand, Gomti Nagar. The Vikalp Khand mother station shall also feed CNG stations located on Kursi Road, Jankipuram Extension and Aliganj.
Those present on the occasion included SL Raina, independent director; JP Singh, managing director GGL; Sharat Kumar, director commercial, and other senior officials of the company.
