GIS 2023: Ministers, top U.P. bureaucrats to lead roadshow in Delhi today

Published on Jan 13, 2023 01:25 AM IST

More than four dozen industrialists are expected to participate in the Delhi roadshow after which Business to Government (B2G) meetings are also scheduled.

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Aiming to bring investment in the state, cabinet ministers and senior bureaucrats from Uttar Pradesh will lead the roadshow and interact with industrialists in New Delhi on Friday.

Cabinet ministers Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, Arvind Kumar Sharma, Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, ministers of State Sandeep Singh, Kapil Dev Aggarwal and Arun Kumar Saxena will be present at the roadshow.

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra will lead team of bureaucrats.

Agriculture Production Commissioner Manoj Kumar Singh, Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner Arvind Kumar, Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari, Yeida CEO Arun Veer Singh and Invest UP CEO Abhishek Prakash will be present at the event to address the queries of industrialists.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s advisor KV Raju will also be present on the occasion to showcase ongoing development projects in the state.

The Yogi Adityanath government is organising roadshows across the country and abroad to invite industrialists for the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors’ Summit 2023 proposed in Lucknow from February 10-12.

Friday, January 13, 2023
