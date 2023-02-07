GIS awareness session: LU students briefed about job avenues

In the next ‘episode’ of the awareness lecture series about the Global Investment Summit (GIS) 2023, retired bureaucrat Anita Bhatnagar Jain responded to student queries at a session organised at the Lucknow University on Monday.

For curious students, it was an opportunity to get information on entrepreneurial and job opportunities that await them in the light of GIS 2023.

Responding to a question on the emergence of electric vehicles, Jain said there is a boom and students stand a chance to explore possibilities of setting up charging stations as there will be a huge requirement for it in the days to come.

In reply to yet another question on job opportunities, Jain said, “To fulfil all your dreams, a suitable environment is required to give wings to them. The GIS is the right platform that will attract huge investment from industry which will directly benefit the youth in realising their dreams. The target of $1 trillion economy of the state will also impact youth directly.”

Replying to a question, Jain said it is a fact that India has a huge demographic dividend. But engaging in the internet and social media alone will not work. Youth must acquire a skill set as there are plenty of job opportunities in hand.

Anita Bhatnagar Jain, retired additional chief secretary, Uttar Pradesh, in her address to the students said that the network of expressways, UP being the only state to have five international airports, India’s first inland waterways, etc, all will throw up job opportunities for students.