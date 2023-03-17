Gkp civic body gears up to remove stray cattle from streets

GORAKHPUR: The municipal corporation has embarked on a mission to remove roaming cattle from streets in the city and has issued notices to dairy owners to shift their dairies to the outskirts.

Municipal commissioner Gaurav Singh Sogarwal confirmed that in view of complaints, the municipal corporation had started the drive to keep streets free of stray cattle.

Sogarwal said a team of sanitation supervisors had been deployed to identify the areas where unhindered movement of cattle was witnessed. The municipal corporation would slap ₹5,000 to 30,000 penalty on owners of livestock and dairies who left their cattle on the roads once they were of no use.

According to official reports, there are 80 dairies in the city, almost one in each ward of the municipal corporation. The municipal commissioner said flushing of cow dung often choked the drainage.

Meanwhile, former member of Zila Panchayat Manu Ranjan Yadav said the problem was not limited to just the city area. He said that when cows stopped giving milk, they became a financial burden and the owners abandoned them. He said in rural areas, farmers were taking turns at night to protect their crops from wandering cattle

