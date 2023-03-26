Gkp jail inmates cultivating medicinal plants

GORAKHPUR The prisoners in Gorakhpur district jail are cultivating herbal plants in the jail garden with the collaboration of authorities.

Jailor Arun Kumar said it would enable prisoners to start their own business later, as it was a highly profitable venture. (Pic for representation)

Jail superintendent OP Katiyar confirmed that a number of medicinal plants were being grown in the jail compound. At least 30 varieties of herbal plants had been planted after proper training to inmates interested in cultivation.

Officials said medicinal and herbal plants like fenugreek (methi), Tulsi, carom seed , asparagus, night jasmine, echinacea (used in common cold), ginger, garlic, turmeric and aloe vera along with others were ready to go to the market.

Katiyar said after Shahjahanpur, Bareilly and Badaun, this scheme had now been initiated in Gorakhpur.

He said Ayurveda had therapeutic potential and in the context of making Gorakhpur a medical hub, this park would play a vital role.

To note, OPD of the first Ayush University in Gorakhpur started in February this year and at the time of inauguration chief minister Yogi Adityanath had claimed that herbal plant cultivation would be a new source of income for people of the region.