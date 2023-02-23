Global Investor Summit helped improve UP’s image: UP Dy CM Pathak

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said on Thursday that the Global Investor Summit (GIS) had not only drawn investment but also helped improve the image of Uttar Pradesh (U.P.). Deputy CM Brjesh Pathak speking in Assembly on Thursday. (HT photo)

Speaking on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in the UP assembly, he said, “We organised road shows and held talks with the officers of foreign companies. The foreign investors are eager to invest in U.P. and welcomed the delegation of ministers from the state.”

The GIS has changed the image and perception of U.P. that was spoiled due to the lawlessness during the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) government. “The U.P. government signed MoUs worth ₹33.40 lakh crore with various companies during the GIS. In previous investor summit MoUs worth ₹4.68 lakh crore were signed and majority of them were launched after the ground breaking ceremony. Over 94 lakh employment has been generated,” he said.

“During Covid pandemic large number of migrant workers returned to U.P. The state government provided employment to skilled workers. The one district one product (ODOP) has promoted local industry in Aligarh, Agra, Lucknow, Moradabad, Bhadohi and other districts,” he said.

“The chairmanship of G20 has given opportunity to our country to showcase development and improving its influence. In UP the G20 conference is being organized in Lucknow, Agra, Greater Noida and Varanasi and delegates from various countries have visited UP,” he said.

“The road network has improved in UP and daily 10 km roads are being constructed. The rural areas of the states are connected with district headquarter and air connectivity has improved too. Before 2017 there were just Lucknow and Varanasi airports and now the state has nine airports. In few years, the state will have 21 airports. Work on the development of the Lucknow airport is in progress. The Jewar airport will be a top international airport,” he said.

“Over 6 lakh commuters use state transport to commute and state government plans to purchase 1000 buses in 2023-24. The people are getting uninterrupted power supply as power supply network in the state has improved. The state government has plans to provide tap water supply to each household under Jal Jeevan Mission,” he said. The Samajwadi Party is against schedule caste, schedule tribe, backward class and women, he said.