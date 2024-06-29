GOC-in-C relinquishes command, pays tribute to brave hearts

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Central Command, Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani, relinquished his post on Sunday, with a ceremony for the occasion held on Saturday, in a ceremony at the Smritika War Memorial here. Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani at a ceremony at the Smritika War Memorial on Saturday (HT Photo)

From here onwards, he will take on the responsibilities of vice chief of the Army Staff (VCOAS) in New Delhi. On the event of his relinquishing Command, he paid tribute to the brave hearts immortalised at the War Memorial.

In his lengthy and illustrious 37-year-long career thus far, he has served across a wide spectrum of conflict and terrain profiles and has tenanted a host of prestigious command, staff and instructional appointments. And due to his extensive experience in Command and Staff appointments on Western and Northern Borders, the General has insightful knowledge and deep understanding of operational dynamics on both frontiers.

He took over the post of GOC-in-C of Central Command on March 1, 2023, and his time gave a renewed impetus to transform Central Command in a cohesive war-fighting team, capable of deterring and decisively winning conflicts through synergised joint force operations and self-reliant capability enhancement across several domains.

On the occasion of his relinquishing Command, Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani also reviewed a guard of honour. His tenure here was marked by a renewed impetus on operational capacity building and technology infusion in the Central Command.