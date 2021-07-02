Goel likely to take over as UP DGP today

Mukul Goel, the 1987 batch Indian Police Officer (IPS), was repatriated to his parent cadre to Uttar Pradesh (UP) by union home ministry on Thursday afternoon. This happened after the state government announced that he would be the state’s new Director General of Police (DGP), senior officials confirmed.

Goel, who was in Delhi till Thursday evening, is likely to take over the charge of the UP DGP on Friday, officials said.

Goel is likely to reach Lucknow in the night but will take over as the head of the state’s police force after confirming his return to the parent cadre, state’s home department officials said.

Goel started his career as additional superintendent of police (ASP) Nainital when Uttarakhand was part of undivided UP. He served as district police chiefs of Almora, Jalaun, Mainpuri, Azamgarh, Hathras, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Saharanpur and Meerut. Besides, he was also posted as deputy inspector general (DIG) of Kanpur, Agra and Bareilly ranges and IG of Bareilly. He remained additional director general (ADG), law and order, for several months during Samajwadi Party regime between 2012 and 2017.