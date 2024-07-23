Gonda train mishap: CRS probe delves deep, inquiry to consider prelim report too

The high-level probe by the Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) team, interrogating higher officials about the Gonda train accident, continued for a third consecutive day on Monday, at the DRM office of North Eastern Railways (NER) Lucknow. The accident site near Gonda (HT File Photo)

The Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed near Gonda on July 18, claiming four lives, after which the ministry of railways ordered an inquiry into the accident.

While the CRS probe continued even on Monday, the probing team are also looking into those angles/ lapses major which have been unearthed or highlighted in the 18-page preliminary probe report, a copy of which is with HT. The probe conducted by a six-member team of railway officials, highlighted 36 points including the train’s speed, officials’ ignorance and problem in track contributing to the mishap.

The preliminary report has highlighted that the train was supposed to be running at a speed of 30 km on the track but the loco pilot was not informed about it. He got a caution two minutes after the derailment. At that time, the train was running at a speed of 86 km/hour, the report says.

“The train’s loco pilot Tribhuvan Narayan and assistant loco pilot Raj said that the train left Motiganj station at 2.28 pm at a speed of 25 kmph. There was a strong jolt at the point of kilometre number 638/12 on the railway track. The pressure started decreasing with a rattling sound. The panto was brought down using emergency brakes in the train running at a speed of 86 kmph,” the report read.

“The rail track was not affixed properly. The fault was detected on the track at 1.30 pm. The Motiganj station master was given a caution memo to run the train at 30 km per hour speed at 2.30 pm, two minutes after the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh train passed at 2.28 pm.

The key-man had informed about the fault in the track four days ago but it was not rectified in time,” the report highlighted.

In the report, while five out of the six investigating officers said the reason for the accident was the negligence of the engineering department, one said that the brake was not applied properly.

It also came to the fore during the probe that after the accident, the track had shifted 4 meters.

CRS enquiry on third day, action on card against higher officials

“The Commission of Railway Safety’s probe has been kept under wraps with no officials other than those summoned to go to the CRS office, not allowed to enter the investigation wing, even including the DRM,” a senior railway official wishing anonymity said.

The team which reached here on Saturday visited the accident spot investigating all aspects related to safety, signal, operation and security. They inspected the repair of broken tracks and electrical lines at the accident site.

On Sunday, the team reached the Lucknow office where officials were summoned.

According to officials, the CRS team includes railway safety commissioner Pranjeev Saxena, chief safety officer Mukesh Mehrotra along with divisional safety officer Dr Shilpi Kanaujia, engineer Vineet.

“More than 50 officers and employees from various departments including engineering, RPF, signal, employees of carriage and wagon (CNW), personnel, health and safety department were called to the meeting where all officers and employees arrived with their reports. The investigation of the statements and the status of the ground report will form the final report. After this, accountability will be decided and action will be taken against those responsible in the case,” said an official.

The CRS is preparing to submit its report on the reasons of the accident, responsibility, negligence and measures to prevent future incidents on the basis of statements to the Railway Board in 10 to 15 days. Railway officials said that the CRS inquiry can go on for many days.

Eyewitnesses absent in probe

Statements of eyewitnesses were also to be recorded in the Gonda rail accident. They were called to the DRM office on Monday but the villagers near the incident spot, Motiganj-Jhilahi station, did not reach there. The statements of these people are also considered important in the investigation.

What had happened

Four people died and several were injured after 21 coaches of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed on Thursday.

Those deceased were identified as Saroj Kumar Singh, 31 from Bihar, Rahul, 38 from Chandigarh, Rajesh Rao, 40 from Maharajganj district and an unidentified body.

After the incident, ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh to the next of kin of deceased, 2.5 lakh to those grievously injured and ₹50,000 to those with minor injuries was announced.