Good Lok Sabha poll result will be true tribute to Kanshi Ram: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday called upon party workers to resolve to get a good Lok Sabha election result and said this will be the true tribute to party founder Kanshi Ram on his birth anniversary. BSP supporters at Kanshi Ram Memorial in Lucknow on Friday. (HT Photo)

The BSP will go into the Lok Sabha election with the slogan “Manyavar Kanshi Ram aapka mission adhura, behenji karegi pura (BSP chief Mayawati will fulfil the unfinished mission of Kanshi Ram).”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Kanshi Ram should be honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Mayawati reiterated. She paid tribute to the party founder on his 90th birth anniversary at her official residence here on Friday. The party workers of Lucknow division assembled at Kanshi Ram Memorial on the occasion.

Read Here | BJP's Lok Sabha election candidates list: 21% sitting MPs dropped from respective constituencies

In a press statement, the BSP chief said the party will continue Kanshi Ram’s legacy for establishment of an egalitarian society and fight inflation, poverty and unemployment.

He struggled for self-respect of the weaker sections and mobilised people to capture the “master key” of power, Mayawati said.

“The electoral efforts of the ‘bahujan samaj’ to take power at the Centre and the states have to be continued at any cost. The success of the movement of social change and economic liberation is possible only then,” Mayawati said.

She recalled the role of Kanshi Ram in implementation of the Mandal Commission report, which ensured reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Can tech reshape the poll campaign?

It was due to Kanshi Ram’s struggle that the BSP government was formed in Uttar Pradesh four times, she said.

Mayawati advised party workers to “protect” themselves from “conspiracies of casteist and capitalist opposition parties... because it would be suicidal to depend on them any longer.”

Those against quota are hatching conspiracies to make reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs ineffective in government jobs, the BSP chief said.