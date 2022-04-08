GORAKHNATH UNIVERSITY: CM Yogi unhappy over slow construction, orders action

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday expressed displeasure over the slow progress of construction work of Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Ayush University, Gorakhpur.

He directed Gorakhpur district magistrate Vijay Kiran Anand to register an FIR against those responsible for non-completion of the time-bound construction. “Action should be taken against the contractor and other persons responsible for delay in the soil filling work and construction of the university,” the CM said.

The chief minister was on a visit to Gorakhpur to review progress of construction work of the university.

President Ram Nath Kovind had laid the foundation stone of the university on August 28, 2021.

The CM directed the district magistrate to take strict action against the contractor and other persons if the soil filling work was not completed in two months and expected progress was not visible in construction work. “Action should be taken before the people responsible for delay in construction work move to court to put pressure on the state government,” he said.

Yogi directed divisional commissioner, Gorakhpur, Ravi Kumar NG and the district magistrate to regularly review the work. “Quality of the construction work should be checked by a team of specialists,” he said.

After arriving at the Pipri village where the university is coming up, Yogi inspected the campus. He reprimanded officers of the public works department and the contractor for delay in the construction work. “If the soil filling work is not completed before the onset of monsoon in June, it will be difficult to continue construction work,” he said.

The officers assured Yogi that soil filling work will be completed by May-end and construction will be completed in August next year.

The chief minister also asked the vice chancellor of the university professor AK Singh about his accommodation. When the VC told him that he was staying in the IAS-PCS coaching building, near Premchand Park, the CM told him to make arrangement for a separate accommodation as students enrolled in the coaching centre might face problems. The VC said the construction agency had assured him that a residence for him would be constructed within four months.

