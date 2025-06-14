Gorakhpur: AIIMS begins preps for first convocation on June 30

All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Gorakhpur, has started preparations for the convocation of its first batch of MBBS students scheduled for June 30. The event is likely to be presided over by President of India Droupadi Murmu. The event is likely to be presided over by President of India Droupadi Murmu. (Sourced)

AIIMS executive director and CEO Maj Gen (Dr) Vibha Dutta confirmed that a formal invite has been sent to the President to confer degrees upon the 50 MBBS graduates of the first batch (2019-2025).

AIIMS, Gorakhpur, media incharge Dr Aroop said that the institution is awaiting confirmation from Murmu, and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who is expected to be the chief guest at the event.

Meanwhile, as a step towards strengthening its medical education, research, and forensic services, AIIMS, Gorakhpur, recently conducted two autopsies in its newly operational mortuary complex. The autopsies were performed by Dr Ashish Saraf and Dr Navneet Ateria from the department of forensic medicine, following standard technical protocols.

Major Gen (Dr) Vibha Dutta stressed the need to further strengthen forensic medicine and medicolegal services at AIIMS, with the aim of providing hands-on training to medical students while delivering timely, humane post-mortem services in the region.

He added that AIIMS, Gorakhpur, is in the process of replacing its private security guards with ex-army personnel. Around 300 ex-army soldiers will be deployed after initial training to aid patients’ relatives and handle their concerns. The health ministry provided these 300 ex-army personnel after the tender for a private company, which previously provided 450 security guards, expired on May 31. At the request of the security guards, their contract was extended until June 30, and notices have already been issued to them, officials said.