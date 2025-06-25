Gorakhpur airport set for new terminal building, runway expansion

The Gorakhpur airport may soon upgrade its infrastructure by adding a new terminal building and expanding its runway, airport officials said. (For representation)

On Tuesday, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the Indian Air Force, and the Government of Uttar Pradesh for the development of a new civil enclave at the airport.

As per the agreement, the Indian Air Force will part with 44 acres for the construction of a modern terminal and expansion of the runway. In return, the state government will compensate the IAF with an equivalent parcel of land at another location.

Airport director R.K. Prasher stated that this land exchange would pave the way for the airport’s infrastructure upgrade, and the construction work was expected to commence after the monsoon.

This development is part of a larger ₹900 crore investment plan backed by the central government to elevate the airport to international standards. Although owned by the Indian Air Force, the airport’s civil operations are managed by the Airports Authority of India. Under the new plan, the facility will undergo a major transformation into a high-tech aviation hub.

According to officials, the upgraded airport will feature advanced navigation systems such as DVOR and DME, enabling all-weather flight operations. The upcoming terminal will be significantly larger and can accommodate up to 10 aircraft simultaneously.

In 2024–25, the airport handled approximately 8.7 lakh passengers and recorded over 5,600 aircraft movements.